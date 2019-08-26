Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
These words of Jesus can help calm your anxiety

Philip Kosloski | Aug 26, 2019

Jesus reassures us that we have nothing to fear.

Living in the modern world can be stressful at times and can cause an unnatural amount of anxiety. These feelings could be caused by situations at work or at home, and we may feel like our whole life is caught up in anxious thoughts.

Whatever it is that is oppressing us, Jesus is here to calm our nerves. His disciples were similarly anxious about life and Jesus could see their feelings clearly.

Jesus reassured them that they had nothing to fear and that the only thing they needed to worry about was following him. Here is that passage, and while it may be familiar to many of us, the key is to read it slowly and to let its truth sink into our hearts. God is here in our lives and truly does care for us. We often forget that reality and it can be a principal source of our anxiety. Let God take control and see how peace can return to our souls.

Can any of you by worrying add a single moment to your life-span? Why are you anxious about clothes? Learn from the way the wild flowers grow. They do not work or spin. But I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was clothed like one of them. If God so clothes the grass of the field, which grows today and is thrown into the oven tomorrow, will he not much more provide for you, O you of little faith?

So do not worry and say, ‘What are we to eat?’ or ‘What are we to drink?’ or ‘What are we to wear?’ These things the pagans seek. Your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom [of God] and his righteousness, and all these things will be given you besides. Do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself. Sufficient for a day is its own evil.” (Matthew 6:27-34)

Read more:
Pray this Psalm when you are overwhelmed with anxiety
Read more:
The best cure for anxiety: The “surrender prayer”
Tags:
BibleSpiritual Life
