These words of Jesus can help calm your anxiety

Jesus reassures us that we have nothing to fear.
Whatever it is that is oppressing us, Jesus is here to calm our nerves. His disciples were similarly anxious about life and Jesus could see their feelings clearly.
Jesus reassured them that they had nothing to fear and that the only thing they needed to worry about was following him. Here is that passage, and while it may be familiar to many of us, the key is to read it slowly and to let its truth sink into our hearts. God is here in our lives and truly does care for us. We often forget that reality and it can be a principal source of our anxiety. Let God take control and see how peace can return to our souls.
“Can any of you by worrying add a single moment to your life-span? Why are you anxious about clothes? Learn from the way the wild flowers grow. They do not work or spin. But I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was clothed like one of them. If God so clothes the grass of the field, which grows today and is thrown into the oven tomorrow, will he not much more provide for you, O you of little faith?
So do not worry and say, ‘What are we to eat?’ or ‘What are we to drink?’ or ‘What are we to wear?’ These things the pagans seek. Your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom [of God] and his righteousness, and all these things will be given you besides. Do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself. Sufficient for a day is its own evil.” (Matthew 6:27-34)
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?