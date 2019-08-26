Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Lifestyle

This one specific type of music can help build the brain of premature babies

PREMATURE BABY
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 26, 2019

The power of music never ceases to amaze us!

Over the years scientists have found many positive aspects to listening to music: from lifting our spirits to increasing our brain performance. It therefore seems only natural that if music is such a powerful friend to us, then it might also be a very useful tool in helping to build the brains in premature babies.

A study in Switzerland showed that roughly 800 babies are born before 32 weeks of pregnancy each year, leaving these tiny premature babies with a greater chance of risk of developing neuropsychological disorders. Being so young at birth, these delicate newborns are both under-developed and have increased stress factors that come through being treated in specialized neonatal units.

Through their research, however, scientists were able to determine that music could help ease the emotional stress and therefore boost brain performance, as long as it was a very specific type of music. Researchers from the University of Geneva and the University Hospitals of Geneva decided to look into having music composed especially for these little preemies. And the results are impressive.

In findings published in the United States in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, it was found that “medical imaging reveals that the neural networks of premature infants who have listened to this music, and in particular a network involved in many sensory and cognitive functions, are developing much better,” as reported in the Good News Network.

As Professor Petra Hüppi, who directed the work, explains, premature babies are born with immature brains that continue growing out of the comfort of the womb. The sounds and senses the babies pick up in the special units they’re staying in can be detrimental to healthy brain development. This can then lead to learning or emotional disorders as the baby develops.

So in order to counteract the stressful stimuli the babies experience outside of the womb the researchers looked to music. With composer Andreas Vollenweider, who’d already worked with “fragile populations,” involved in the project, the scientists and musician were able to come up with appropriate music for appropriate times of the day.

“We wanted to structure the day with pleasant stimuli at appropriate times: a music to accompany their awakening, a music to accompany their falling asleep, and a music to interact during the awakening phases,” explains Lara Lordier, who holds a PhD in neurosciences and is a researcher at both the Geneva universities.

To determine the instruments, Vollenweider, along with a nurse who is trained in developmental support care, played different instruments to the babies to gauge their responses. Interestingly the instrument that had the most instant calming effect was the punji, or the Indian snake charmer’s flute. This led the composer to write 8-minute pieces using the punji, with the additional use of the harp and bells.

The study concluded that babies who’d been exposed to the specialized music had stronger neural networks, and therefore better brain development, then children who had not listened to the music. With the first babies from the experiment now reaching six years of age, scientists will be able to carry out a cognitive and socio-emotional assessment to see if these benefits can continue to be seen as the child develops.

Read more:
What happens when shelter dogs listen to classical music
Read more:
3 Healing effects of music on your body
Tags:
ChildrenHealth and Wellness
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
  5. Aleteia Brasil
    Only 7 women in the world can wear white to officially meet the …
  6. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  7. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW