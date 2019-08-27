Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
Lifestyle

8 Encouraging quotes from the saints to help ease you into the school year

PRZESTARZAŁA EDUKACJA?
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 27, 2019

Parents and teachers can take heart in the words of these holy men and women who understood the purpose of education.

Click here to launch the slideshow

With the summer vacation at an end, parents everywhere are trying to slip back into the daily school routine. Between making sure that kids are stocked up with all the right school supplies and healthy lunches and that they’re doing their homework on time, it’s often an exhausting process. But if you take note of what these eight worthy saints have to say, you’ll see just how rewarding all that effort is, for this life and in the next.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
12 Inspirational quotes to share with the teachers in your life
Read more:
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education

 

 

Tags:
EducationSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
  4. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
  5. Aleteia Brasil
    Only 7 women in the world can wear white to officially meet the …
  6. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  7. John Burger
    Priest murdered in Mexico border town, becoming 27th to die in …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW