Lacking purpose or direction in your life? Read this reflection

These words of Blessed John Henry Newman can put you on the right path.
We can be tempted at this point to give up the fight of trying to figure out what God has in store for us.
But God has a message he wants to share with you.
The first part of the message comes from the book of Jeremiah, and reassures us that his plan for us is for our benefit.
For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope. (Jeremiah 29:11)
It can be difficult to understand God’s mysterious ways, but we should find peace knowing that he has a plan for us and that plan is full of hope.
The second part of the message is found in the writings of Blessed John Henry Newman. He wrote a brief reflection that reminds us how even when we don’t know God’s plan, everything in our lives works for our benefit and is part of something much bigger than ourselves.
Read though the reflection slowly and let God’s peace come into your heart. God knows what he is doing.
God has created me to do Him some definite service. He has committed some work to me which He has not committed to another. I have my mission. I may never know it in this life, but I shall be told it in the next. I am a link in a chain, a bond of connection between persons.
He has not created me for naught. I shall do good; I shall do His work.
I shall be an angel of peace, a preacher of truth in my own place,
while not intending it if I do but keep His commandments.
Therefore, I will trust Him; whatever I am, I can never be thrown away. If I am in sickness, my sickness may serve Him, in perplexity, my perplexity may serve Him. If I am in sorrow, my sorrow may serve Him. He does nothing in vain. He knows what He is about. He may take away my friends. He may throw me among strangers. He may make me feel desolate, make my spirits sink, hide my future from me. Still, He knows what He is about.
