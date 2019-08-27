Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
Spirituality

Lacking purpose or direction in your life? Read this reflection

PIELGRZYM NA CAMINO
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 27, 2019

These words of Blessed John Henry Newman can put you on the right path.

There are times in nearly everyone’s life when we have a sense that we are wandering aimlessly in this world, without purpose or direction.

We can be tempted at this point to give up the fight of trying to figure out what God has in store for us.

But God has a message he wants to share with you.

The first part of the message comes from the book of Jeremiah, and reassures us that his plan for us is for our benefit.

For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope. (Jeremiah 29:11)

It can be difficult to understand God’s mysterious ways, but we should find peace knowing that he has a plan for us and that plan is full of hope.

The second part of the message is found in the writings of Blessed John Henry Newman. He wrote a brief reflection that reminds us how even when we don’t know God’s plan, everything in our lives works for our benefit and is part of something much bigger than ourselves.

Read though the reflection slowly and let God’s peace come into your heart. God knows what he is doing.

God has created me to do Him some definite service. He has committed some work to me which He has not committed to another. I have my mission. I may never know it in this life, but I shall be told it in the next. I am a link in a chain, a bond of connection between persons.

He has not created me for naught. I shall do good; I shall do His work.

I shall be an angel of peace, a preacher of truth in my own place,
while not intending it if I do but keep His commandments.

Therefore, I will trust Him; whatever I am, I can never be thrown away. If I am in sickness, my sickness may serve Him, in perplexity, my perplexity may serve Him. If I am in sorrow, my sorrow may serve Him. He does nothing in vain. He knows what He is about. He may take away my friends. He may throw me among strangers. He may make me feel desolate, make my spirits sink, hide my future from me. Still, He knows what He is about.

Read more:
How to get “unclouded” and objective when it comes to spiritual discernment
Read more:
This is what God’s voice sounds like, according to St. Ignatius Loyola
Tags:
Spiritual LifeVocations
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
  4. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
  5. Aleteia Brasil
    Only 7 women in the world can wear white to officially meet the …
  6. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  7. John Burger
    Priest murdered in Mexico border town, becoming 27th to die in …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW