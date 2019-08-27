Lacking purpose or direction in your life? Read this reflection

There are times in nearly everyone’s life when we have a sense that we are wandering aimlessly in this world, without purpose or direction.

We can be tempted at this point to give up the fight of trying to figure out what God has in store for us.

But God has a message he wants to share with you.

The first part of the message comes from the book of Jeremiah, and reassures us that his plan for us is for our benefit.

For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope. (Jeremiah 29:11)

It can be difficult to understand God’s mysterious ways, but we should find peace knowing that he has a plan for us and that plan is full of hope.

The second part of the message is found in the writings of Blessed John Henry Newman. He wrote a brief reflection that reminds us how even when we don’t know God’s plan, everything in our lives works for our benefit and is part of something much bigger than ourselves.

Read though the reflection slowly and let God’s peace come into your heart. God knows what he is doing.