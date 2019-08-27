Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
News

Religiosity can help combat depression, researcher finds

PRAY
Sebastien Desarmaux | GoDong
Share
Print
John Burger | Aug 27, 2019

A 1.0 standard deviation increase in religiosity decreased the probability of being at risk of depression by 11 percent.

Depression and suicide are increasingly becoming problems among young people in America. In 2016, nearly 45,000 people in the United States took their own lives. That’s an amazing 25% increase since 1999.

“In an especially alarming trend, the incidence of at least one major depressive episode per year among adolescents has risen by almost two-thirds over the past decade to reach 13.3%,” says Jane Cooley Fruehwirth, an associate professor in the Department of Economics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Can religion help? Yes, says Fruehwirth.

Along with two colleagues, she studied the National Longitudinal Survey of Adolescent to Adult Health and found that a “1.0 standard deviation increase in religiosity decreased the probability of being at risk of moderate to severe depression by 11 percent,” Fruehwirth says in an essay in America magazine. She explained that the standard deviation change in religiosity is fairly large: “It is equivalent to switching from not attending church or church youth activities to attending at least once a week.”

Perhaps most surprising, she said, was that the effects of religious activity are “strongest, almost two-thirds larger, for the individuals presenting the most severe symptoms of depression, who are often hardest to treat.”

Interestingly, we see similar benefits of religiosity regardless of whether adolescents are active in other activities like school clubs or athletics. This suggests that these other youth activities, where adolescents can find a sense of meaning and social belonging, nevertheless do not appear to substitute for the benefits of religiosity on mental health.

Given that antidepressants show clinical success in reducing depression in only about one-fifth of cases, our research suggests that all counselors who deal with children would be remiss to dismiss the potential beneficial effect of religiosity in treating clients. With the growing body of evidence supporting a positive association between religion and mental health in many cases, research into religion is achieving growing acceptance in the field of psychiatry today, along with a variety of other fields, like economics. This is great news, as much remains to be discovered about how mental health and other important outcomes relate to faith and the inner spirit.

Fruehwirth added that her research suggests that adolescents who have fewer support structures in place at home and in school experience more benefits from religiosity.

 

Tags:
Psychology
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
  4. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
  5. Aleteia Brasil
    Only 7 women in the world can wear white to officially meet the …
  6. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  7. John Burger
    Priest murdered in Mexico border town, becoming 27th to die in …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW