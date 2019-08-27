Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
Art & Culture

Where can you find roots music, craft beer, and a Catholic Mass? The Appaloosa Music Festival

THE HILLBILLY THOMISTS
Fr. Lawrence Lew OP via Saint Joseph | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Br. Simon Teller, O.P.

The Labor Day weekend event in the Shenandoah Valley Virginia has the atmosphere of a Catholic family reunion.

How many major music festivals have you been to that were dedicated to the Infant of Prague?

If your answer is “zero,” then cancel your plans this Labor Day Weekend and come to see The Hillbilly Thomists perform at DC’s roots music festival: Appaloosa.

A musical collective of friars based out of the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, DC, The Hillbilly Thomists play bluegrass and Americana folk. Their self-titled album was released in the winter of 2017 and quickly climbed to the number three spot on Billboard’s charts for top-selling bluegrass albums, while simultaneously becoming the highest-selling folk album on Amazon. Since their live performances come few and far between, you won’t want to miss them at Appaloosa (see below for more details about their show).

But, if the prospect of a bluegrass band of friars preachers can’t convince you to drop everything and trek through the Blue Ridge Mountains to Front Royal, Virginia, this Saturday (August 31), then perhaps the uniqueness of the festival itself will do the trick.

On the one hand, Appaloosa has all the essential features of your standard music festival: high-profile bands (playing bluegrass, Celtic, Americana, and country music), a stunning location in the foothills of the Shenandoah’s Blue Ridge Mountains, delicious local food, Appalachian vendors selling their arts and crafts, etc. To any music festival enthusiast, Appaloosa is sure to please.

But, unlike most other music festivals, this one’s got a sacramental twist.

Sunday Mass on the mainstage; religious habits dotting the crowds; a beer garden flooded by Catholic alumni groups (from the nearby Christendom College, Franciscan University of Steubenville, Catholic University of America, and the University of Dallas, to name a few). Since its opening five years ago, Appaloosa has become a summer destination of sorts for Catholic friends and families. When I asked one friar about his experience there, he responded: “It was great. Nine people asked me to hear their confessions.”

In the words of Bishop Michael Burbidge (Bishop of Arlington), “This festival in a very real way allows you to sing and proclaim the goodness of the Lord.”

Thanks to the genius of host-band Scythian (a Celtic group founded by alumni from Franciscan University), Appaloosa has the atmosphere of a Catholic family reunion. It’s an event created for every generation. Just down the hill from the hubbub of the mainstage, you’ll find the “kids-zone,” with its own stage for children’s artists and a whole array of games and activities (bounce houses, slides, face-paint, etc.).

So get your tickets, and come on out to Appaloosa!

The Hillbilly Thomists will perform at Appaloosa on Saturday, August 31, from 12:00-1:00 (on the Saloon Stage) and again from 4:30-5:15 (in the Workshop Zone). For more information, see the festival schedule. This article was first published in Dominicana Journal and is reprinted here with kind permission.

Tags:
Catholic Music
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
  4. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
  5. Aleteia Brasil
    Only 7 women in the world can wear white to officially meet the …
  6. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  7. John Burger
    Priest murdered in Mexico border town, becoming 27th to die in …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW