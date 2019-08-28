Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
News

Doctor on trial in Netherlands for euthanasia of woman who resisted attempt to kill her

EUTHANASIA
sfam_photo - Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Burger | Aug 28, 2019

The case seeks to clarify what to do with dementia patients

Nursing home administrators put a sedative in the 74-year-old woman’s coffee, and a doctor began administering a lethal drug. The woman then woke up and showed resistance, and her daughter and husband had to hold her down while the process was finished.

In a country where the “right” to assisted suicide and euthanasia has steadily been expanded since 2002, the shock value of such a scene is steadily decreasing.

What makes this particular scene, which took place in 2016, significant is the ambiguity of the elderly woman’s stated desires. And that has led to the trial of the doctor who administered the drugs.

Though the physician is on trial, prosecutors say they are not seeking a prison sentence here. At issue is what to do with dementia patients who have previously stated their wish to die under certain circumstances but later might have second thoughts, according to the Associated Press. The doctor is accused of making insufficient efforts to find out whether the patient still wanted to die.

AP explained:

[The doctor] is charged with breaching the euthanasia law and, if the judge rules the request of the patient was insufficient, that charge could in theory become murder. But the prosecution is not seeking any penal sentence against the doctor and does not question her good faith. Instead, the prosecution centers its case on setting out a better legal framework for the future.

“We think the doctor has not acted carefully enough and thus passed a threshold. But at the same time, we also say that this threshold is not very clear,” said public prosecution spokeswoman Marilyn Fikenscher.

“A crucial question to this case is how long a doctor should continue consulting a patient with dementia, if the patient in an earlier stage already requested euthanasia,” prosecution service spokeswoman Sanna van der Harg told the BBC. “A more intensive discussion with the demented patient” could have taken place before the decision to end her life, she added.

The doctor, now retired, said in court on Monday that she was fulfilling the patient’s written euthanasia request from 2012. By the time she died, the woman suffered from “deep dementia,” the doctor said. She testified that because the patient was not mentally competent, nothing the woman said around the time of her death was enough to invalidate the written statement. She said the patient could no longer fathom the meaning of such concepts as euthanasia and dementia.

But Dutch prosecutors argued that the patient’s written request was unclear and contradictory, AP reported. In 2012, upon learning of the onset of her Alzheimer’s disease, she filed a euthanasia declaration that said she “certainly did not want to be placed in an institution for demented elderly.”

“I want a humane farewell for my loved ones,” the patient wrote. She later added to the declaration that she wanted euthanasia to take place “when I, myself, consider the time ripe.”

The case is expected to be decided within two weeks.

Tags:
EuthanasiaNetherlands
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
  4. John Burger
    Priest murdered in Mexico border town, becoming 27th to die in …
  5. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    4 Lessons from St. Augustine to keep us from unhealthy …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
  8. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW