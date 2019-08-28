Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

How St. Augustine overcame his boredom with the Bible

SAINT AUGUSTINE
Daderot | CC BY-SA 3.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 28, 2019

Initially St. Augustine wasn't a big fan of the Bible and didn't understand why people liked it.

For many Christians reading the Bible is not exactly fun. After getting through some of the more “exciting” passages, the rest of the Bible can appear to be a boring set of pages that make no sense.

If you have ever felt that way, you are not alone.

St. Augustine, one of the best known Christian saints of all time, wasn’t a big fan of the Bible either. In fact, for many years he avoided opening up the Bible and preferred reading other literature that was more pleasing to his tastes.

He writes in his Confessions, “For not as when now I speak did I feel when I tuned towards those Scriptures, but they appeared to me to be unworthy to be compared with the dignity of Tully; for my inflated pride shunned their style, nor could the sharpness of my wit pierce their inner meaning.”

The writing style did not suit Augustine, who was a very cultured man and preferred reading Greek poets and philosophers over the bland writing found in the scriptures.

However, his heart began to change when St. Ambrose began to teach him how to read scripture and to see the beauty of salvation history.

I rejoiced also that the old Scriptures of the law and the prophets were laid before me, to be perused, not now with that eye to which they seemed most absurd before, when I censured Your holy ones for so thinking, whereas in truth they thought not so; and with delight I heard Ambrose, in his sermons to the people, oftentimes most diligently recommend this text as a rule —The letter kills, but the Spirit gives life; while, drawing aside the mystic veil, he spiritually laid open that which, accepted according to the letter, seemed to teach perverse doctrines — teaching herein nothing that offended me, though he taught such things as I knew not as yet whether they were true.

Read more:
How to start reading the Bible

He still wasn’t convinced that the Bible was true, but the beauty of scripture was slowly revealing itself to him. He found consolation reading the Letters of St. Paul and was even more enthralled when he opened-up the Gospel of John and discovered a unique connection between John’s writings and various philosophical teachings.

What sealed his love of scripture was a spiritual experience that set him on the path of conversion.

I was saying these things and weeping in the most bitter contrition of my heart, when, lo, I heard the voice as of a boy or girl, I know not which, coming from a neighboring house, chanting, and oft repeating, Take up and read; take up and read. Immediately my countenance was changed, and I began most earnestly to consider whether it was usual for children in any kind of game to sing such words; nor could I remember ever to have heard the like. So, restraining the torrent of my tears, I rose up, interpreting it no other way than as a command to me from Heaven to open the book, and to read the first chapter I should light upon….So quickly I returned to the place where Alypius was sitting; for there had I put down the volume of the apostles, when I rose thence. I grasped, opened, and in silence read that paragraph on which my eyes first fell —Not in rioting and drunkenness, not in chambering and wantonness, not in strife and envying; but put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make not provision for the flesh, to fulfil the lusts thereof. Romans 13:13-14 No further would I read, nor did I need; for instantly, as the sentence ended — by a light, as it were, of security infused into my heart — all the gloom of doubt vanished away.

While not everyone will have a spiritual experience as St. Augustine, all can come into a love of scripture when they learn how to read it. The Bible is not a modern novel and its history can often be confusing to a first-time reader. However, when the totality of salvation history is explained and how each Bible relates one part of that history, the Bible comes alive.

Read more:
How to read the Bible when you don’t know where to start
Read more:
New Bible is designed to make Catholics scripture-literate
