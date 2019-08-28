Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
Spirituality

When you need hope, turn to this prayer of St. Augustine

SUNSET
Pexels | Pixabay
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 28, 2019

O Lord my God, tell me what you are to me ...

This Act of Hope is widely attributed to St. Augustine. Let us turn to it, that we might grow in hope for the only thing we truly need:

For your mercies’ sake, O Lord my God, tell me what you are to me. Say to my soul: “I am your salvation.” So speak that I may hear, O Lord; my heart is listening; open it that it may hear you, and say to my soul: “I am your salvation.”

After hearing this word, may I come in haste to take hold of you. Hide not your face from me. Let me see your face even if I die, lest I die with longing to see it.

The house of my soul is too small to receive you; let it be enlarged by you. It is all in ruins; do you repair it.

There are things in it – I confess and I know – that must offend your sight. But who shall cleanse it? Or to what others besides you shall I cry out?

From my secret sins cleanse me, O Lord, and from those of others spare your servant. Amen.

Read more:
When you’re so fatigued you can’t see hope, consider this
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
  4. John Burger
    Priest murdered in Mexico border town, becoming 27th to die in …
  5. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    4 Lessons from St. Augustine to keep us from unhealthy …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
  8. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW