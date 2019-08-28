When you need hope, turn to this prayer of St. Augustine

O Lord my God, tell me what you are to me ...
For your mercies’ sake, O Lord my God, tell me what you are to me. Say to my soul: “I am your salvation.” So speak that I may hear, O Lord; my heart is listening; open it that it may hear you, and say to my soul: “I am your salvation.”
After hearing this word, may I come in haste to take hold of you. Hide not your face from me. Let me see your face even if I die, lest I die with longing to see it.
The house of my soul is too small to receive you; let it be enlarged by you. It is all in ruins; do you repair it.
There are things in it – I confess and I know – that must offend your sight. But who shall cleanse it? Or to what others besides you shall I cry out?
From my secret sins cleanse me, O Lord, and from those of others spare your servant. Amen.
