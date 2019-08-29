2 Million Miraculous Medals being given away before September 8 — free!

The inspiring message of the Miraculous Medal and Mary’s promise is, “All who wear it will receive great graces!”

In honor of Our Lady’s birthday on September 8, the Miraculous Medal Association is distributing 2 million medals, free, to anyone who asks for them.

Since 1830, when Mary appeared to St. Catherine Labouré, giving her the design of the medal, so many miracles have been experienced by those wearing it.

When our Blessed Mother gave the design of the medal to St. Catherine Labouré, she said, “Now it must be given to the whole world and to every person.”

To receive any quantity of medals, visit www.AMM.org, or call 1-800-264-MARY (6279). All medals are blessed at the shrine.

View Fr. Kevin McCraken’s video message here.

See what the medal means here: