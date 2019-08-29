Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Church

2 Million Miraculous Medals being given away before September 8 — free!

MIRACULOUS MEDAL
Anne Davis | CC BY-NC 2.0
Share
Print
Patty Knap | Aug 29, 2019

Mary's birthday will be celebrated with more people wearing this medal she revealed to St. Catherine Labouré.

The inspiring message of the Miraculous Medal and Mary’s promise is, “All who wear it will receive great graces!”

In honor of Our Lady’s birthday on September 8, the Miraculous Medal Association is distributing 2 million medals, free, to anyone who asks for them.

Since 1830, when Mary appeared to St. Catherine Labouré, giving her the design of the medal, so many miracles have been experienced by those wearing it.

When our Blessed Mother gave the design of the medal to St. Catherine Labouré, she said, “Now it must be given to the whole world and to every person.”

To receive any quantity of medals, visit www.AMM.org, or call 1-800-264-MARY (6279). All medals are blessed at the shrine.

View Fr. Kevin McCraken’s video message here.

See what the medal means here:

Read more:
In images: The fascinating symbolism of the Miraculous Medal
Tags:
Virgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  4. John Burger
    Priest murdered in Mexico border town, becoming 27th to die in …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    4 Lessons from St. Augustine to keep us from unhealthy …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Did you see this?: Pope takes a seat in 6th row at Mass
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW