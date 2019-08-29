8 Top sports for Catholics to play

Finding time in our busy schedules to take part in sports can be tricky for many of us. But as St. Paul said, our bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, and therefore it is our Christian duty to keep them healthy and fit. While there are numerous sports to take your pick from, there are some that have an added bonus of being able to keep us fit while also helping to strengthen our faith.

Click on the slideshow below to reveal some top sports a Catholic might want to sign up for. As usual, this list is by no means exhaustive, and if you take part in a sport that you feel helps deepen your own faith then we’d love to hear about it in the comments below.

