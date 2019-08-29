Kids invited to turn Laudato Si’ into song for contest

October will be Extraordinary Missionary Month
The contest, called Baptized And Sent Song Contest, is sponsored by MISSIO and the Missionary Child Association, one of Pope Francis’ mission societies.
Elementary and high school-age young people, either in Catholic schools or parish religious education programs, are eligible to submit an entry for this contest.
Song lyrics and music inspired by the theme Baptized and Sent: Sharing the Good News and Caring for Creation, will be judged on their originality, youthfulness, and contemporary nature. Participants are encouraged to use Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’ for inspiration.
One grand prize winning song will be chosen based on originality and best interpretation of the contest theme. That song will be submitted to the International Secretariat of the Missionary Childhood Association (at the Vatican) and may be used for promotion of the Extraordinary Missionary Month as part of materials (print and digital) from MISSIO and the Missionary Childhood Association.
There will be six additional winners chosen, in grade categories, as follows: Grades 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12.
Entries must be received by September 23, 2019. Find out more by visiting http://www.propfaith.net/songcontest/.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?