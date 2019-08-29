Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Kids invited to turn Laudato Si’ into song for contest

Aleteia | Aug 29, 2019

October will be Extraordinary Missionary Month

Young Catholics are being encouraged to participate in the Extraordinary Missionary Month, which Pope Francis has asked the Church to celebrate this October, through a contest inspired in his encyclical on care for our common home, Laudato Si’.

The contest, called Baptized And Sent Song Contest, is sponsored by MISSIO and the Missionary Child Association, one of Pope Francis’ mission societies.

Elementary and high school-age young people, either in Catholic schools or parish religious education programs, are eligible to submit an entry for this contest.

Song lyrics and music inspired by the theme Baptized and Sent: Sharing the Good News and Caring for Creation, will be judged on their originality, youthfulness, and contemporary nature. Participants are encouraged to use Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’ for inspiration.

One grand prize winning song will be chosen based on originality and best interpretation of the contest theme. That song will be submitted to the International Secretariat of the Missionary Childhood Association (at the Vatican) and may be used for promotion of the Extraordinary Missionary Month as part of materials (print and digital) from MISSIO and the Missionary Childhood Association.

There will be six additional winners chosen, in grade categories, as follows: Grades 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12.

Entries must be received by September 23, 2019. Find out more by visiting http://www.propfaith.net/songcontest/.

