Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Spirituality

The spiritual symbolism of John the Baptist’s unusual clothing

SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST
Berner Nelkenmeister | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 29, 2019

Wearing camel's hair and a leather belt had a specific spiritual meaning.

When we first meet John the Baptist in the Gospels of Matthew and Mark, he is an odd character. The Gospel writers go out of their way to describe his unusual clothing, in one of the rare occasions that they ever mention someone’s garments.

Now John wore a garment of camel’s hair, and a leather girdle around his waist; and his food was locusts and wild honey. (Matthew 3:4)

Besides showing John’s poverty, what does his clothing signify?

For a Jewish audience, this detail linked John the Baptist to a very significant prophet in the Old Testament. The prophet Elijah wore similar clothing that set him apart from everyone else.

They answered him, “He wore a garment of haircloth, with a girdle of leather about his loins.” And he said, “It is Elijah the Tishbite.” (2 Kings 1:8)

Read more:
How St. John the Baptist was the first hipster

In the book of Malachi, it was foretold that, “Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the great and terrible day of the Lord comes. And he will turn the hearts of fathers to their children and the hearts of children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the land with a curse” (Malachi 4:5).

Even Jesus made the connection, further solidifying the role of John the Baptist as a prophet who would prepare the way for the Messiah, “Truly, I say to you, among those born of women there has risen no one greater than John the Baptist … and if you are willing to accept it, he is Elijah who is to come” (Matthew 11:11,14).

Additionally, Jesus contrasts the mission of John the Baptist with the “soft” garments of royalty.

As they went away, Jesus began to speak to the crowds concerning John: “What did you go out into the wilderness to behold? A reed shaken by the wind? Why then did you go out? To see a man clothed in soft raiment? Behold, those who wear soft raiment are in kings’ houses. Why then did you go out? To see a prophet? Yes, I tell you, and more than a prophet.” (Matthew 11:7,9)

Last of all the coarse garments of John the Baptist symbolize his mission to preach repentance. Sackcloth is a similar garment referred to in the Old Testament and frequently was worm when in mourning or in a public show of repentance for sin.

While his clothing choices may seem odd to the modern reader, they made perfect sense to the 1st-century Jewish follower, who instantly understand the significance of his garments.

Read more:
Was John the Baptist a member of the Essenes?

 

Tags:
BibleSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  4. John Burger
    Priest murdered in Mexico border town, becoming 27th to die in …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    4 Lessons from St. Augustine to keep us from unhealthy …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Did you see this?: Pope takes a seat in 6th row at Mass
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW