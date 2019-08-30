7th grader gives $15,000 winnings to children’s hospital

The generous donation will help researchers find cures for sick kids.
The incredible gesture was shared on Facebook by Pippert’s school, who wanted to highlight the generosity of their young pupil. Pippert gave away his substantial livestock premiums that he’d gained at the Huron County Fair large animal sale, in order to help the research hospital find cures for sick children. The school quite rightly calls Pippert a hero, but we’d also say he shows a level of kindness and compassion that is not often seen in many adults. The young adolescent is truly a credit to his family, school, and community.
