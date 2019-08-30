Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Inspiring Stories

7th grader gives $15,000 winnings to children’s hospital

Cerith Gardiner | Aug 30, 2019

The generous donation will help researchers find cures for sick kids.

One of the most wonderful things about kids is the way in which they can inspire adults to be better people. This was just the case when a 7th grader, Diesel Pippert from Western Reserve Schools, made the decision to donate all of his $15,000 winnings to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as reported on Kake.com.

The incredible gesture was shared on Facebook by Pippert’s school, who wanted to highlight the generosity of their young pupil. Pippert gave away his substantial livestock premiums that he’d gained at the Huron County Fair large animal sale, in order to help the research hospital find cures for sick children. The school quite rightly calls Pippert a hero, but we’d also say he shows a level of kindness and compassion that is not often seen in many adults. The young adolescent is truly a credit to his family, school, and community.

Tags:
CharityChildren
