A quick guide to Catholic hats

Catholic ecclesiastical protocol and regalia can be a tricky thing — especially if we consider the intricacies of history and the many changes a tradition that is already more than 2,000 years long can go through when spreading across the whole world.

One of the many things that have taken shape, slowly but steadily, within Catholic traditions, is the clerical wardrobe. Here, we wanted to take a brief look not at habits, cassocks, or liturgical clothing, but at the top of the attire: hats, from the papal miter to the everyday zucchetto.