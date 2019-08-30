Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online

Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great things happen.
A quick guide to Catholic hats

Daniel Esparza | Aug 30, 2019

Not only popes wear funny hats, it seems.

Catholic ecclesiastical protocol and regalia can be a tricky thing — especially if we consider the intricacies of history and the many changes a tradition that is already more than 2,000 years long can go through when spreading across the whole world.

Read more:
Why does Pope Francis wear a sash?

One of the many things that have taken shape, slowly but steadily, within Catholic traditions, is the clerical wardrobe. Here, we wanted to take a brief look not at habits, cassocks, or liturgical clothing, but at the top of the attire: hats, from the papal miter to the everyday zucchetto.

Tags:
CatholicTraditions
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
