A quick guide to Catholic hats

Not only popes wear funny hats, it seems.
One of the many things that have taken shape, slowly but steadily, within Catholic traditions, is the clerical wardrobe. Here, we wanted to take a brief look not at habits, cassocks, or liturgical clothing, but at the top of the attire: hats, from the papal miter to the everyday zucchetto.
