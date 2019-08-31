Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
Church

Florida parish takes to the streets to help residents find a better day, and a step toward God

St. Joseph Church TWO BY TWO
Photo Courtesy of Rich Mauro
Share
Print
Jim Graves | Aug 31, 2019

2 x 2 and door to door ... you can't help but be reminded of the first disciples when you hear about this

Last March, parishioners of historic St. Joseph Parish in Jacksonville, Florida, launched a new 2×2 Door to Door Ministry within its parish boundaries as a means to share the Catholic faith.

With the blessing of the pastor, Fr. Sebastian George, seminarian Mac Hill and parishioner Rich Mauro have spearheaded the effort, knocking on doors, introducing themselves and the parish, offering to pray with residents, and answer questions about the Catholic faith.

While only a handful of parishioners have participated, it has been of great benefit to both the parish and Catholic Church, participants believe.

“We reach out to people who may be hurting or alone, who know little of God or the Church, and tell them we’re not there to sell anything, but to help,” Mauro said.

The “vibrant” parish has 50 ministries, Mauro explained, whether it be ministries that offer food and clothing, help to overcome a drug addiction, or support women with crisis pregnancies. This new ministry is another effort at evangelization. “Every weekend we go out, we always find someone in need,” Mauro said.

Residents aren’t typically hostile or annoyed at their presence, he continued, but they are often shocked: “People aren’t used to the Catholic Church coming to their door.”

The volunteers have enjoyed many positive as well as memorable experiences. On one outing, Mauro encountered a group of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He attempted a friendly greeting but the others were initially cool to their presence. But when he joked that the Jehovah’s Witnesses were better dressed than Catholics, they laughed and went on to have a friendly exchange.

Among the volunteers who go out with Mauro are his two homeschooled sons, Luke, 14, and Josh, 12.

Luke gave a practical account of the experience, noting, “We’re in Florida, and it gets hot when you go out, particularly in the summer. But, if we bring the Gospel to one person, it’s worth it.”

Josh added, “There’s not a lot of Catholics doing it, so it’s important we’re out there.”

While it’s primarily a lay effort, sometimes members of the clergy participate.  Fr. John Sollee, a parochial vicar at St. Joseph’s, plans to join the effort in September. The ultimate goal of the ministry is to make local residents aware of all that St. Joseph’s has to offer, and to invite residents “to be a part of our St. Joseph’s parish family.”

The Door to Door Ministry is currently held on the second and fourth Saturdays, beginning with 9:30 a.m. prayer at the parish. Volunteers are then assigned a region, paired up, and sent out to the streets. The ultimate plan is to knock on every door in Jacksonville; as of yet, all of the neighborhoods covered have been within walking distance of the church.

When they go out, volunteers identify themselves, share that they are part of St. Joseph’s Door to Door Ministry and indicate that St. Joseph’s pastor, Fr. George, has asked them to come out. Volunteers then invite residents to share where they are on their spiritual journey, and suggest resources the parish has that may be able to help them. Among the resources they carry is a letter from the pastor, offering to meet with any resident.

Volunteers meet all kinds of residents, including inactive Catholics, those who have no interest in going to church, and “a large number of Baptists.”  But regardless of where they’re coming from, Mauro said, “90% want a relationship with God.”

He continued, “What I find is that there are a lot of people struggling, and have someone in their family or among their friends who is in need of prayer.”

Read more:
From a simple sidewalk stand, this group is leading many into the Catholic Church

Mauro continued, “When we pray with them, we show that we care. When we leave them, I know we’ve made their day better.”

Mauro believes their small group of volunteers has made a significant positive impact “and if we could get 100 volunteers, we could change the City. We need to be out there telling people about Jesus.”

Mauro concedes he was uncomfortable when first asked to participate in the ministry, but has found that every time he goes out, he gets more and more effective. The “political climate” is hostile to God, he believes, so a friendly, concerned Catholic on the doorstep “can really make a positive impact for the Church.”

There are some Saturdays he gets up and would rather be doing something else, but is always glad when he perseveres and goes out. “I get a tremendous grace from it,” he said. “I end the day very fulfilled, and know I’ve been doing what God wants me to do.”

He concluded, “Jesus told us not to keep our lamp under a bushel basket, but to put it on a lampstand so it gives light to the whole house [Matthew 5:15]. So that means to me that He’s telling me, ‘I want you to be out there going door to door.’”

Read more:
The Church’s story is service, not abuse
Read more:
Yeah, he’d been homeless … but he was my friend
Tags:
Gospel
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  3. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Did you see this?: Pope takes a seat in 6th row at Mass
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Does my Guardian Angel finish praying the Rosary if I fall …
  6. Kate Madore
    6 Things I wish I’d known when I stopped homeschooling
  7. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this …
  8. John Burger
    How Stalin’s daughter became a Catholic
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW