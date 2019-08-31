Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
News

Nigerian priest killed on way to peace talks

FATHER DAVID TANKO
ACS-Italia | Twitter | Fair Use
Share
Print
John Burger | Aug 31, 2019

Fr. David Tanko was helping to resolve issues in local ethnic dispute.

Longstanding ethnic tensions in Nigeria that have been relatively peaceful erupted this past April, and they apparently now have claimed the life of a Catholic priest in the country.

Fr. David Tanko was stopped by armed men on the way to the village of Takum in Taraba State Thursday. He was to on his way to a meeting to mediate a peace agreement between Tiv and Jukun populations. According to local sources, attackers—perhaps belonging to a Tiv militia— killed Fr. Tanko and set fire to his body and his car.

The Catholic bishop of Jalingo, Charles Michael Hammawa, condemned the killing and said, “We preached peace and made efforts to bring both sides to the negotiating table. … We pray that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

Bishop Hammawa warned against retaliation. “We do not want there to be retaliation,” he said. “That would only worsen the situation.”

According to the Fides news service, there have been a series of armed attacks in Taraba State, the most recent in the area of Wukari. Two people were killed while a police officer was injured in the attack.

“Furthermore, in the nearby Donga Local Government Area (LGA), a student of the ECWA Seminary School was killed in the early hours of 28 August,” Fides reported.

Fides, the Vaticans missionary news service, said that the conflict between the Tiv and the Jukuns dates back to the 1950s. “According to some historical studies, the two populations lived in harmony until the advent of British colonization, when the colonial authorities favored the Jukuns to the detriment of the Tiv, planting the seed of discord which exists to the present day,” it said.

The conflict resurfaced on April 1, triggered by a dispute between a Tiv and a Jukun in the village of Kente in the Wukari area, which soon degenerated into a series of raids in the villages of the two populations, with deaths and looting. The violence also spread to the neighboring State of Benue. In July, the governors of Benue and Taraba launched an appeal for peace.

Fr. Tanko’s funeral will be held on September 2.

 

Tags:
Nigeria
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  3. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Did you see this?: Pope takes a seat in 6th row at Mass
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Does my Guardian Angel finish praying the Rosary if I fall …
  6. Kate Madore
    6 Things I wish I’d known when I stopped homeschooling
  7. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this …
  8. John Burger
    How Stalin’s daughter became a Catholic
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW