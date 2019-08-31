Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
Lifestyle

“The Incredibles” on holiday? Italian family on vacation foils a home invader

SUPERHERO
Altanaka | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Paola Belletti | Aug 31, 2019

Proof that a family who know how to work together can even fight crime together!

Right away, I thought of the Pixar film “The Incredibles” when my colleague Annalisa Teggi pointed out this small but “incredible” piece of news:

According to Italian news agency Ansa, a family from Valdosta, in the mountains of northwestern Italy, was on a beach vacation on the island of Sardinia. Upon returning to the apartment they’d rented, they discovered that a 61-year-old local man had entered the residence and was ransacking the closet in search of valuables. When the mother of the family caught him in the act, he tried to flee through a window. (The news item doesn’t specify what floor they were on; one hopes it was the ground floor.) That’s when the children, a 12-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, leapt into action: the girl called the police on her cell phone while the boy blocked the the thief’s escape route (perhaps presaging a future career in the NFL?). This gave the father the chance to get a hold of the criminal and restrain him until the police arrived.

Under ordinary circumstances, summer vacation is a special time for children to enjoy more conventional adventures with their parents, whom children under a certain age practically perceive as superheroes. Our parents know everything, solve problems of every kind, console us when we’re upset, and are the best Mom and Dad ever, right?

Bu in this small but extraordinary story, which we could call “The Incredibles on Vacation,” the children certainly revealed their own “superpowers,” with confidence surely rooted in the presence of their parents. Together, as a family, what can’t we do?

Disney Pixar News GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Congratulations to that mom and dad (unnamed in the Ansa article) who have obviously raised their children to be confident and practical. Perhaps if we all remember that we have our Heavenly Father with us at all times, we’d be a bit more confident to explore our own “super powers” in facing ordinary and extraordinary challenges—on vacation, at work, or at home.

Read more:
5 Ways to encourage self-confidence in your kids
Read more:
5 Ways to prioritize family prayer when you have little ones

 

Tags:
Family
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  3. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Did you see this?: Pope takes a seat in 6th row at Mass
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Does my Guardian Angel finish praying the Rosary if I fall …
  6. Kate Madore
    6 Things I wish I’d known when I stopped homeschooling
  7. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this …
  8. John Burger
    How Stalin’s daughter became a Catholic
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW