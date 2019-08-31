“The Incredibles” on holiday? Italian family on vacation foils a home invader

Right away, I thought of the Pixar film “The Incredibles” when my colleague Annalisa Teggi pointed out this small but “incredible” piece of news:

According to Italian news agency Ansa, a family from Valdosta, in the mountains of northwestern Italy, was on a beach vacation on the island of Sardinia. Upon returning to the apartment they’d rented, they discovered that a 61-year-old local man had entered the residence and was ransacking the closet in search of valuables. When the mother of the family caught him in the act, he tried to flee through a window. (The news item doesn’t specify what floor they were on; one hopes it was the ground floor.) That’s when the children, a 12-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, leapt into action: the girl called the police on her cell phone while the boy blocked the the thief’s escape route (perhaps presaging a future career in the NFL?). This gave the father the chance to get a hold of the criminal and restrain him until the police arrived.

Under ordinary circumstances, summer vacation is a special time for children to enjoy more conventional adventures with their parents, whom children under a certain age practically perceive as superheroes. Our parents know everything, solve problems of every kind, console us when we’re upset, and are the best Mom and Dad ever, right?

Bu in this small but extraordinary story, which we could call “The Incredibles on Vacation,” the children certainly revealed their own “superpowers,” with confidence surely rooted in the presence of their parents. Together, as a family, what can’t we do?

Congratulations to that mom and dad (unnamed in the Ansa article) who have obviously raised their children to be confident and practical. Perhaps if we all remember that we have our Heavenly Father with us at all times, we’d be a bit more confident to explore our own “super powers” in facing ordinary and extraordinary challenges—on vacation, at work, or at home.