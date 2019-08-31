These photos of priests blessing ultrasound machines will remind you that Catholics love science

Ultrasound machines saving lives as they offer undeniable proof to expectant mothers that life begins before birth.
For thousands of women like Lauren, from South Bend, Indiana, having an ultrasound helped them decide against having an abortion.
Lauren told Columbia magazine that she didn’t know what she would do when she walked into Women’s Care Center in South Bend, which had received one of the ultrasound machines from the Knights’ program.
“The only way I can describe it is that it changed me in the blink of an eye,” Lauren said.
“The moment I saw my child on the big screen in front of me, I knew I was going to be a mom. It did not matter what I had thought before — all that mattered was loving my child and caring about her safety. I saw her little feet and little arms. I heard her heartbeat as I watched her in front of me. I still have the pictures of the ultrasound that were given to me that day — the day that changed my life forever.”
As convincing as the theological and philosophical arguments for the sacredness of life are, modern technology has afforded us an unprecedented window into the wonders of childbirth, that leaves no doubt that a developing child in the womb is a human life.
These photos of priests blessing ultrasound machines remind us that faith and science go hand-in-hand.
https://twitter.com/BishopBambera/status/1154185951666720768
