These photos of priests blessing ultrasound machines will remind you that Catholics love science

Since 2009 the Knights of Columbus have purchased over 1,000 ultrasound machines for pro-life clinics to introduce expectant mothers to their developing children and show them that rather than a “clump of cells” a growing embryo of fetus is a living human being.

For thousands of women like Lauren, from South Bend, Indiana, having an ultrasound helped them decide against having an abortion.

Lauren told Columbia magazine that she didn’t know what she would do when she walked into Women’s Care Center in South Bend, which had received one of the ultrasound machines from the Knights’ program.

“The only way I can describe it is that it changed me in the blink of an eye,” Lauren said.

“The moment I saw my child on the big screen in front of me, I knew I was going to be a mom. It did not matter what I had thought before — all that mattered was loving my child and caring about her safety. I saw her little feet and little arms. I heard her heartbeat as I watched her in front of me. I still have the pictures of the ultrasound that were given to me that day — the day that changed my life forever.”

As convincing as the theological and philosophical arguments for the sacredness of life are, modern technology has afforded us an unprecedented window into the wonders of childbirth, that leaves no doubt that a developing child in the womb is a human life.

These photos of priests blessing ultrasound machines remind us that faith and science go hand-in-hand.

This afternoon, @BishopBurbidge blessed a new ultrasound for @TepeyacOBGYN that was purchased for the clinic with the help of 14 @KofC councils from around Northern Virginia. pic.twitter.com/rzWZSghG5O — Catholic Herald (@acatholicherald) August 28, 2019

Appreciate the opportunity to visit the Bowling Green Pregnancy Center and share a few words during the dedication of a new ultrasound machine, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Bowling Green. The new machine was donated by the Knights of Columbus. https://t.co/KPcPFRjxv4 pic.twitter.com/BkXsHXx0tW — Haraz N. Ghanbari (@HarazGhanbari) August 28, 2019

Thank you to the generosity of @smoyparish & @KofC , a new ultrasound machine at @ENLC was blessed by Bishop Binzer and Fr. Bedel on 8/8. Thank you to all who contributed to this life saving blessing! @CatholicCincy @SacredHeartRadi @morninganna @ProlifeCinci #ProLife pic.twitter.com/Nwndd79FG0 — SMOYKofC (@SMOYKofC) August 28, 2019

Emotion filled the room as Eddie D’Almeida and Bishop Anthony Taylor blessed new ultrasound equipment at the Hannah Pregnancy Resource Center in a small ceremony Saturday afternoon. #Blessed #ElDorado #HannahPRC #UnionCounty https://t.co/3uPHrTOc6w — El Dorado News-Times (@el_newstimes) August 23, 2019

It was an honor to bless the expansion of the Mother of Mercy Clinic and the new ultrasound machine provided through the generous and faithful support of the @KofC. This was the 1000th ultrasound donated by the Knights! pic.twitter.com/Sp3EXUMx7j — Bishop Burbidge (@BishopBurbidge) January 14, 2019

Lord, in your kindness, bless your servants who stand before you and this ultrasound machine with which they will care for the weakest and most vulnerable of our human family. +Dorsenville #CatholicImpact pic.twitter.com/Uy3umbJspf — DC Archdiocese (@WashArchdiocese) June 27, 2018

https://twitter.com/BishopBambera/status/1154185951666720768