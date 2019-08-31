Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?

Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
These photos of priests blessing ultrasound machines will remind you that Catholics love science

ULTRASOUND MACHINE BLESSING
Catholic Herald/Twitter | DC Archdiocese/Twitter
zeldacaldwell | Aug 31, 2019

Ultrasound machines saving lives as they offer undeniable proof to expectant mothers that life begins before birth.

Since 2009 the Knights of Columbus have purchased over 1,000 ultrasound machines for pro-life clinics to introduce expectant mothers to their developing children and show them that rather than a “clump of cells” a growing embryo of fetus is a living human being. 

For thousands of women like Lauren, from South Bend, Indiana, having an ultrasound helped them decide against having an abortion.

Lauren told Columbia magazine that she didn’t know what she would do when she walked into Women’s Care Center in South Bend, which had received one of the ultrasound machines from the Knights’ program.

“The only way I can describe it is that it changed me in the blink of an eye,” Lauren said. 

“The moment I saw my child on the big screen in front of me, I knew I was going to be a mom. It did not matter what I had thought before — all that mattered was loving my child and caring about her safety. I saw her little feet and little arms. I heard her heartbeat as I watched her in front of me. I still have the pictures of the ultrasound that were given to me that day — the day that changed my life forever.”

As convincing as the theological and philosophical arguments for the sacredness of life are, modern technology has afforded us an unprecedented window into the wonders of childbirth, that leaves no doubt that a developing child in the womb is a human life. 

These photos of priests blessing ultrasound machines remind us that faith and science go hand-in-hand.

https://twitter.com/BishopBambera/status/1154185951666720768

