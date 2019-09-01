From Indonesia, Congo, Guatemala: 13 New cardinals for a missionary Church

Now 118 Cardinal Electors of 215 living Cardinals
The new Cardinals are:
1. Bishop Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, mccj – President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.
2. Archbishop José Tolentino Medonça – Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church
3. Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo – Archbishop of Jakarta, Indonesia
4. Archbishop Juan de la Caridad García Rodríguez – Archbishop de San Cristóbal of Havana, Cuba
5. Archbishop Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, o.f.m. cap – Archbishop of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo
6. Archbishop Jean-Claude Höllerich, sj – Archbishop of Luxembourg
7. Bishop Alvaro L. Ramazzini Imeri – Bishop di Huehuetenamgo, Guatemala
8. Archbishop Matteo Zuppi – Archbishop of Bologna, Italy
9. Archbishop Cristóbal López Romero, sdb – Archbishop of Rabat, Morocco
10. Father Michael Czerny, sj – Undersecretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Development
Along with these new Cardinals, the Pope is adding two Archbishops and a Bishop who have served the Church in a distinguished way:
1. Archbishop Michael Louis Fitzgerald, 82 – former nuncio to Egypt
2. Archbishop Sigitas Tamkevicius, sj, 80 – Archbishop Emeritus of Kaunas, Lithuania
3. Bishop Eugenio Dal Corso, psdp, 80 – Bishop Emeritus of Benguela, Angola
