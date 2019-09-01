Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
From Indonesia, Congo, Guatemala: 13 New cardinals for a missionary Church

CARDINALS
Paolo Bona | Shutterstock
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 01, 2019

Now 118 Cardinal Electors of 215 living Cardinals

Pope Francis announced the creation of 13 new cardinals, 10 of whom are eligible to vote, saying that these cardinals express the missionary vocation of the Church as she continues to announce the merciful love of God to every person on earth.

The new Cardinals are:

1.  Bishop Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, mccj – President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

2.  Archbishop José Tolentino Medonça – Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church

3.  Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo – Archbishop of Jakarta, Indonesia

4.  Archbishop Juan de la Caridad García Rodríguez – Archbishop de San Cristóbal of Havana, Cuba

5.  Archbishop Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, o.f.m. cap – Archbishop of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

6.  Archbishop Jean-Claude Höllerich, sj – Archbishop of Luxembourg

7.  Bishop Alvaro L. Ramazzini Imeri – Bishop di Huehuetenamgo, Guatemala

8.  Archbishop Matteo Zuppi – Archbishop of Bologna, Italy

9.  Archbishop Cristóbal López Romero, sdb – Archbishop of Rabat, Morocco

10.  Father Michael Czerny, sj – Undersecretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Development

Along with these new Cardinals, the Pope is adding two Archbishops and a Bishop who have served the Church in a distinguished way:

1.  Archbishop Michael Louis Fitzgerald, 82 – former nuncio to Egypt

2.  Archbishop Sigitas Tamkevicius, sj, 80 – Archbishop Emeritus of Kaunas, Lithuania

3.  Bishop Eugenio Dal Corso, psdp, 80 – Bishop Emeritus of Benguela, Angola

