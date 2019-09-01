Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great things happen.
Art & Culture

The only “signed” book in the Old Testament

Konrad Summers-CC
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Sep 01, 2019

It is also the largest wisdom book from antiquity to have survived in its entirety.

When the unnamed grandson of the Jewish scribe Yeshua Ben Sira of Jerusalem arrived in Egypt “in the thirty-eighth year of the reign of King Euergetes,” he found a reproduction of his grandfather’s “valuable teaching.” These teachings, Ben Sira’s grandson tells the reader in the foreword to his compilation and edition of these works, were written by his venerable grandfather who, “having devoted himself for a long time to the diligent study of the law, the prophets, and the rest of the books of our ancestors (…) was moved to write something himself in the nature of instruction and wisdom, in order that those who love wisdom might (…) make even greater progress in living in conformity with the divine law.”

Read more:
How many times has the Bible been translated?

Some biblical scholars argue these “reproductions” the grandson of Yeshua Ben Sira found in Egypt might have been some the Septuagint translations of Hebrew wisdom writings into Greek. In fact, the book itself is known by many names: the Codex Sinaiticus refers to it as “Sophia Iesou Yiou Sirax,” that is, “the wisdom of Jesus, son of Sirach.” In the Codex Vaticanus it appears simply as “Sophia Sirax,” “the Wisdom of Sirach.” The Greek Fathers often refer to it as “Panáretos Sophia,” the “All-Virtuous Wisdom.” We know it as “the Book of Sirach” or, even more commonly, as “Ecclesiasticus,” the “Book of the Church.” The book got this name, in fact, due to the extensive use which the early Church made of it in presenting moral teaching to catechumens and the already baptized faithful alike. Moreover, the book is still used extensively in the church liturgy.

Unlike all other Old Testament and apocryphal writers, the author of this book signed his work: when Yeshua Ben Sira’s grandson got to Egypt, the book was already referred to by his grandfather’s name. Even more, the prologue Ben Sira’s grandson wrote allows us to date the book as being written between 200 and 175 BC, and translated into Greek after 132 BC (the year in which the prologue itself was most likely written as well).

However, the book of Sirach/Ecclesiasticus was only known in Greek translations until the close of the 19th century. Since 1896, however, several manuscripts were discovered containing almost two thirds of the Hebrew text. Some sources argue St. Jerome kept a Hebrew copy of the text himself, under the name “Parabolae.” However, the book is not included in the canon of the Hebrew Bible, although it is often referred to in Talmudic literature as “the Book of Ben Sira.” To this day, the book is not accepted by Protestants, but has always been recognized by the Catholic Church and by Eastern Orthodox Christians as inspired and canonical.

Ben Sira’s grandson’s foreword, although not considered to be inspired, is included in the Bible because of its antiquity and importance.

Tags:
BibleHistory
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Does my Guardian Angel finish praying the Rosary if I fall …
  4. John Burger
    How Stalin’s daughter became a Catholic
  5. Kate Madore
    6 Things I wish I’d known when I stopped homeschooling
  6. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    US Congressman says a sign from God helped with his decision to …
  8. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW