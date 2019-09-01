Turn to Our Lady of Sorrows with these short, moving reflections

Look at this Mother with two sons ...
Turn to her with these four short reflections from St. Josemaria Escriva:
~
Mary’s loneliness. Alone! She weeps, forsakenly.
You and I should keep our Lady company, and weep also, for Jesus has been fixed to the wood, with nails — our sins.
~
The Virgin of Sorrows. When you contemplate her, look into her Heart; she is a Mother with two sons, face to face: Him … and you.
~
The humility of my holy Mother Mary! She is not to be seen amid the palms of Jerusalem, nor at the hour of the great miracles — except at that first one at Cana.
But she doesn’t escape from the contempt at Golgotha; there she stands, juxta crucem Jesu, the Mother of Jesus, beside his Cross.
~
Marvel at Mary’s courage: at the foot of the Cross, with the greatest of human sorrows — there is no sorrow like her sorrow — filled with fortitude.
And ask her for that same strength, so that you too can remain beside the Cross.
