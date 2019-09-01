Turn to Our Lady of Sorrows with these short, moving reflections

A woman of courage, fortitude, humility … also a woman of loneliness and tears. Our Lady of Sorrow is the perfect refuge when life is difficult.

Turn to her with these four short reflections from St. Josemaria Escriva:

~

Mary’s loneliness. Alone! She weeps, forsakenly.

You and I should keep our Lady company, and weep also, for Jesus has been fixed to the wood, with nails — our sins.

~

The Virgin of Sorrows. When you contemplate her, look into her Heart; she is a Mother with two sons, face to face: Him … and you.

~

The humility of my holy Mother Mary! She is not to be seen amid the palms of Jerusalem, nor at the hour of the great miracles — except at that first one at Cana.

But she doesn’t escape from the contempt at Golgotha; there she stands, juxta crucem Jesu, the Mother of Jesus, beside his Cross.

~

Marvel at Mary’s courage: at the foot of the Cross, with the greatest of human sorrows — there is no sorrow like her sorrow — filled with fortitude.

And ask her for that same strength, so that you too can remain beside the Cross.