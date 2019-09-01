Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning

Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great things happen.
Turn to Our Lady of Sorrows with these short, moving reflections

PIETA
Luis de Morales | Public Domain
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 01, 2019

Look at this Mother with two sons ...

A woman of courage, fortitude, humility … also a woman of loneliness and tears. Our Lady of Sorrow is the perfect refuge when life is difficult.

Turn to her with these four short reflections from St. Josemaria Escriva:

~

Mary’s loneliness. Alone! She weeps, forsakenly.

You and I should keep our Lady company, and weep also, for Jesus has been fixed to the wood, with nails — our sins.

~

The Virgin of Sorrows. When you contemplate her, look into her Heart; she is a Mother with two sons, face to face: Him … and you.

~

The humility of my holy Mother Mary! She is not to be seen amid the palms of Jerusalem, nor at the hour of the great miracles — except at that first one at Cana.

But she doesn’t escape from the contempt at Golgotha; there she stands, juxta crucem Jesu, the Mother of Jesus, beside his Cross.

~

Marvel at Mary’s courage: at the foot of the Cross, with the greatest of human sorrows — there is no sorrow like her sorrow — filled with fortitude.

And ask her for that same strength, so that you too can remain beside the Cross.

Read more:
Meditate on the 5 Sorrows of Joseph (and their corresponding Joys)
