Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos

Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great things happen.
Why is September dedicated to Our Lady of Sorrows?

LADY
Public Domain
Philip Kosloski | Sep 01, 2019

The tradition dates back as far as the 17th century, when the Servites established a special feast in September.

Over the centuries there grew a custom of devoting certain months of the year to specific spiritual themes. September became known as the month of “Our Lady of Sorrows.”

Initially this might seem like a strange designation, as Our Lady of Sorrows is usually connected to Jesus’ crucifixion, which in the Church’s liturgical year is celebrated in March or April.

However, early on there developed a feast on September 14 named “The Exaltation of the Holy Cross.” The Saint Andrew Daily Missal explains, “Originally this feast celebrated the finding of the Holy Cross by St. Helena and the consecration, on September 14, 335, of the basilicas built by Constantine on the sites of the Holy Sepulchre and Calvary at Jerusalem.”

This brought into September a particular meditation on the cross of Jesus Christ, and by the 17th century there developed a complementary Marian feast on September 15.

In the 17th century the Servites celebrated a solemn feast of the Seven Sorrows of Our Lady, which in 1817 was extended to the whole Church by Pius VII as a memorial of his sufferings in exile and captivity and of his deliverance through the Blessed Virgin’s intercession.

Furthermore, “Pope St Pius X transferred this feast from the third Sunday of September to this octave-day of Our Lady’s Nativity (September 8th), in 1912.”

Originally this feast was more concerned with Mary’s sufferings throughout her early life, excluding the Passion of Jesus, her Son, but over time it has come to represent all of Mary’s suffering.

On account of these two central feasts September has become known as a month dedicated to Our Lady of Sorrows.

Read more:
A short guide to praying the Chaplet of the Seven Sorrows of Mary
Read more:
A powerful novena in honor of the Sorrowful Mother
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsVirgin Mary
