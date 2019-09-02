Ask Our Lady for strength to stand by your suffering child with this prayer

There are times in our lives as parents when we have to watch our children suffer. It can be a terrifying experience and can even shake our faith.

In those times it is helpful to reach out to Our Lady of Sorrows, who experienced all the cruelty of a child suffering before her eyes. She could do nothing to wipe away the tears of her son and was powerless when he took upon himself the wood of the cross.

Yet, she had great strength and hope in the midst of such darkness. She didn’t lose her faith in God and pondered the meaning of all these things in her heart.

If you are in need of strength right now, pray this prayer and let God’s grace enter into your heart.

Our mother of sorrows, with strength from above you stood by the cross, sharing in the sufferings of Jesus, and with tender care you bore him in your arms, mourning and weeping. We praise you for your faith, which accepted the life God planned for you. We praise you for your hope, which trusted that God would do great things in you. We praise you for your love in bearing with Jesus the sorrows of his passion. Holy Mary, may we follow your example, and stand by all your children who need comfort and love. Mother of God, stand by us in our trials and care for us in our many needs. Pray for us now and at the hour of our death. Amen!