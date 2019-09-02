Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great things happen.
Spirituality

Ask Our Lady for strength to stand by your suffering child with this prayer

SICK CHILD
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 02, 2019

She knows exactly what it feels like to suffer as your child suffers next to you.

There are times in our lives as parents when we have to watch our children suffer. It can be a terrifying experience and can even shake our faith.

In those times it is helpful to reach out to Our Lady of Sorrows, who experienced all the cruelty of a child suffering before her eyes. She could do nothing to wipe away the tears of her son and was powerless when he took upon himself the wood of the cross.

Yet, she had great strength and hope in the midst of such darkness. She didn’t lose her faith in God and pondered the meaning of all these things in her heart.

If you are in need of strength right now, pray this prayer and let God’s grace enter into your heart.

Our mother of sorrows, with strength from above you stood by the cross, sharing in the sufferings of Jesus, and with tender care you bore him in your arms, mourning and weeping.

We praise you for your faith, which accepted the life God planned for you. We praise you for your hope, which trusted that God would do great things in you. We praise you for your love in bearing with Jesus the sorrows of his passion.

Holy Mary, may we follow your example, and stand by all your children who need comfort and love.

Mother of God, stand by us in our trials and care for us in our many needs. Pray for us now and at the hour of our death.

Amen!

Read more:
A heartfelt plea to Our Lady of Sorrows written by St. Bonaventure
Read more:
A short guide to praying the Chaplet of the Seven Sorrows of Mary
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Does my Guardian Angel finish praying the Rosary if I fall …
  4. John Burger
    How Stalin’s daughter became a Catholic
  5. Matthew Green
    At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social …
  6. Kate Madore
    6 Things I wish I’d known when I stopped homeschooling
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    US Congressman says a sign from God helped with his decision to …
  8. Patty Knap
    2 Million Miraculous Medals being given away before September 8 …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW