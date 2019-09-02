Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great things happen.
News

Belgium’s ban on ritual livestock slaughter raises religious freedom concerns

KOSHER SLAUGHTER
News 21-National|Flickr|CC BY 2.0
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Sep 02, 2019

The Jewish community of Belgium has filed a lawsuit against the ban which conflicts with both Jewish and Muslim dietary practices.

This Sunday, a ban on the ritual slaughter of livestock went into effect in the Wallonia region of Belgium. The bill, passed by the Wallonia Parliament, will require that animals be electrically stunned before slaughtered, a method which is not acceptable under either Jewish or Muslim dietary practices.

The passage of the bill drew criticism from leaders of the Jewish faith, both local and international. Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis told the Jerusalem Post:

“While we have succeeded in curbing legislative attempts on the matter in many European countries, in the European Parliament and in other EU institutions, we are at war, and we call on the international community to mobilize.” He added, “This is another sad day for Europe’s darkening skies.”

A similar law is already in place in the Flanders region of Belgium, as well as in Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, and Norway. Although the law is phrased as a measure to protect animal welfare, critics have noted that the support of the bill by “far-right” organizations suggests the move was driven by anti-Muslim sentiment.

The law would require all slaughtered animals to be electrically stunned before slaughter. The bill includes a clause that permits reversible stunning, which isolates the electric shock in the brain of the animal, briefly knocking it unconscious. The other form of electrical stunning is designed to stop the animal’s heart, and is not reversible.

While some Muslim communities allow for reversible stunning, the process of preparing Kosher meat expressly prohibits any stunning of livestock.

Chief Rabbi of Brussels, Albert Guigui, was adamant that the bill encroaches on the Jewish people’s religious freedom. He said:

“We feel cautiously optimistic, since Luxembourg judges in the past decided against violation of religious freedom and human rights. We will continue to fight resolutely against this decision until it is annulled.”

The Coordinating Committee of Jewish Organizations in Belgium (CCOJB) has already filed a lawsuit against the ban. The Jerusalem Post reports, Their cause is supported by The Lawfare Project, a legal think tank and litigation fund that files legal cases against anti-Jewish discrimination around the world. They stated:

“[We] maintain that while the ban was implemented with the stated purpose of animal welfare, that argument is flawed because animal welfare has always been central to the laws of kosher practice.”

Tags:
EuropeReligious Freedom
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  3. Matthew Green
    At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social …
  4. John Burger
    How Stalin’s daughter became a Catholic
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Does my Guardian Angel finish praying the Rosary if I fall …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    US Congressman says a sign from God helped with his decision to …
  7. Kate Madore
    6 Things I wish I’d known when I stopped homeschooling
  8. Patty Knap
    2 Million Miraculous Medals being given away before September 8 …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW