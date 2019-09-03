12 Patron saints for homeschooling parents

Homeschooling is not for the faint of heart. Between choosing curriculum, making sure you’ve got lessons prepped, organizing extra curricular activities, and getting everything else on your plate done, acting as both parent and teacher takes a special amount of courage and patience.

To help parents in the throes of homeschooling, here are some patron saints who can be special intercessors when you need encouragement and inspiration. Whether you’re feeling overwhelmed, worried about how you’re going to get everything done, or just need a dose of reassurance that you’re on the right path, these men and women can be powerful intercessors for a successful academic year.

Read more: 8 Encouraging quotes from the saints to help ease you into the school year