12 Patron saints for homeschooling parents

Lean on these holy men and women when things get challenging!
Click here to launch the slideshow
To help parents in the throes of homeschooling, here are some patron saints who can be special intercessors when you need encouragement and inspiration. Whether you’re feeling overwhelmed, worried about how you’re going to get everything done, or just need a dose of reassurance that you’re on the right path, these men and women can be powerful intercessors for a successful academic year.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?