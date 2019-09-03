Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Lifestyle

12 Patron saints for homeschooling parents

EDUKACJA DOMOWA, JAK ZNALEŹĆ CZAS WOLNY
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 03, 2019

Lean on these holy men and women when things get challenging!

Click here to launch the slideshow

Homeschooling is not for the faint of heart. Between choosing curriculum, making sure you’ve got lessons prepped, organizing extra curricular activities, and getting everything else on your plate done, acting as both parent and teacher takes a special amount of courage and patience.

To help parents in the throes of homeschooling, here are some patron saints who can be special intercessors when you need encouragement and inspiration. Whether you’re feeling overwhelmed, worried about how you’re going to get everything done, or just need a dose of reassurance that you’re on the right path, these men and women can be powerful intercessors for a successful academic year.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
8 Encouraging quotes from the saints to help ease you into the school year
Read more:
6 Things to pack in your child’s backpack to help with back-to-school anxiety
Read more:
Why you’re not a bad homeschooler
Read more:
14 Famous people you may be surprised to learn were homeschooled

 

Tags:
EducationSaints
