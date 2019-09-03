Benedict XVI’s unique “proof” for Christianity: Music

On the feast of Pope St. Gregory the Great, we remember the rich history of sacred music, from Gregorian chant onward.

In this regard, perhaps nothing higher could be said of music than a reflection offered by Benedict XVI in 2015 when he received an honorary doctorate from the John Paul II Pontifical University of Krakow and from the Academy of Music of Krakow, Poland.

The German pope, a great lover of music and himself a pianist, said he considers that the great accomplishments of Western music, rooted in the experience of faith, shows forth the truth of Christianity. He is suggesting this music is its own type of apologetics.

Take a look: