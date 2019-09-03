Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral

As one commenter wrote, “The Blessed Mother speaks to all of us, but in particular to children. She is a mother, after all.”
In John 19:26, when Jesus said to John, “Behold your mother,” he made all of us her children, with recourse to a mother in heaven to watch over us, intercede for us and protect us from evil. This video reminds us that even the littlest of her children are close to her heart.
