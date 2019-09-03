Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral

It’s clear from this viral Facebook video that this little girl already has a special relationship with the Blessed Virgin Mary. Watch to the end, as she can hardly tear herself away, but does it in the most reverent way imaginable.

In John 19:26, when Jesus said to John, “Behold your mother,” he made all of us her children, with recourse to a mother in heaven to watch over us, intercede for us and protect us from evil. This video reminds us that even the littlest of her children are close to her heart.