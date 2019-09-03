Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral

Aleteia | Sep 03, 2019

As one commenter wrote, “The Blessed Mother speaks to all of us, but in particular to children. She is a mother, after all.”

It’s clear from this viral Facebook video that this little girl already has a special relationship with the Blessed Virgin Mary. Watch to the end, as she can hardly tear herself away, but does it in the most reverent way imaginable. 

In John 19:26, when Jesus said to John, “Behold your mother,” he made all of us her children, with recourse to a mother in heaven to watch over us, intercede for us and protect us from evil. This video reminds us that even the littlest of her children are close to her heart.

Read more:
How the Virgin Mary protects her faithful children from all evil
