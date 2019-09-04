Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Spirituality

During WWII these Polish nuns offered their lives so that others might live

BLESSED MARTYRS OF NOWOGRODEK
Fair Use
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 04, 2019

The martyrs of Nowogródek prayed to God that the Nazis would kill them instead of a group of prisoners.

In 1942 the Nazis invaded the small town of Nowogródek, which had a mixed population of Poles, Jews, and Russians. They quickly began to hold mass executions in the town, rounding up anyone who was not sympathetic to their viewpoint.

Yet, in the midst of all the suffering, there was a single priest remaining who would offer daily Mass and a small group of religious women who daily prayed to God for liberation.

Then in 1943 the Nazis rounded up another group of 120 prisoners and it was their intention to kill them all.

Sister Superior Maria Stella said to the local priest, “My God, if sacrifice of life is needed let them kill us and not those who have families. We are even praying for that.”

Surprisingly the prisoners were not killed and all of them survived to the conclusion of World War II. However, the Nazis chose instead Sister Maria Stella and her 10 sisters and took them into the forest, where they were murdered.

St. John Paul II praised their example when he beatified them in 2000, pointing to them as true witnesses of Jesus Christ.

Where did these women find the strength to give themselves in exchange for the lives of imprisoned residents of Nowogródek? From where did they draw the courage to accept calmly the death sentence that was so cruel and unjust? God had slowly prepared them for this moment of greater trial. He sowed the seed of his grace in their hearts at the time of holy Baptism and then, tended with great care and responsibility, it developed firm roots and bore the most beautiful fruit, which is the gift of life. Christ says: “There is no greater love than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” (Jn 15: 13). Yes, there is no greater love than this: to be ready to lay down one’s life for one’s brothers and sisters.

We thank you, O blessed martyrs of Nowogródek, for your witness of love, for your example of Christian heroism and for your trust in the power of the Holy Spirit.

Like St. Maximillian Kolbe, these Polish sisters gave up their lives so that others might live. Their example continues to inspire many today and highlights the ultimate fulfillment of the Gospel.

Read more:
“Life for Life” and the living memory of Maximilian Kolbe
Read more:
The Nazis kicked him to death because he loved too much: Meet Blessed Teresio
Tags:
PolandSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  3. Matthew Green
    At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why work must always be followed by rest, according to St. John …
  6. John Burger
    Nigerian priest killed on way to peace talks
  7. Tom Hoopes
    This powerful Rosary novena solves interpersonal problems, …
  8. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW