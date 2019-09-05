11 US Catholic churches and shrines with unique aesthetics

One of the delights of Catholicism is the diversity within our faith. As a world-wide religion, Catholicism has made room in its aesthetic designs for every culture, and represents them with an abundance of unique church buildings.

In America, the great melting pot, architects drew on all of these styles to construct some of the most gorgeous and unusual houses of worship in the world. Here we have some incredibly modern looking churches, and some that have been around for hundreds of years. Any aspiring pilgrim can make a visit with an expectation of spiritual renewal along with a treat for the eyes and ears as well. Truly, a Catholic looking for a bit of spiritual rejuvenation need not travel across the Atlantic to see awe-inspiring structures of faith.

We’ve assembled a list of 11 unique aesthetic designs of American Churches.