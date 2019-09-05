8 Things a Catholic laboring mom should add to her hospital bag

Rushing out the door — or maybe waddling slightly — to deliver your baby is the moment you’ve been waiting for. It’s both scary and exciting, and there will likely have been precise planning involved — from the optimal route to the hospital or birthing center to packing your bag with all the essentials.

But while books and blogs offer great advice on the more practical items you shouldn’t be without, we’ve come up with a few must-haves for a Catholic mom to add to her bag to aid her in a peaceful and grace-filled labor and delivery.

