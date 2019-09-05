Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Famous quotes that Mother Teresa did NOT say

Philip Kosloski | Sep 05, 2019

Social media is full of sayings by Mother Teresa that she never actually said.

Click here to launch the slideshow

In the age of social media, quotations from famous people are instantly shared and many of them become viral. Unfortunately, these quotations are rarely sourced or researched, though many of them sound like something the person might have said.

This has especially been the case with Mother Teresa, one of the most inspirational figures of the last 100 years. Many inspirational quotes shared on social media are falsely attributed to her.

To help understand which quotations are false and which are authentic, the Mother Teresa Center in San Diego has dedicated part of their website to a complete list of misattributed quotes.

Here is a slideshow with a selection of these quotations, so that you can recognize them on social media. While they might be inspirational, they are not things that Mother Teresa actually said.

 

