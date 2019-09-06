Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Inspiring Stories

6-year-old foregoes birthday trip to Disney to help evacuees from Dorian

Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 06, 2019

Jermaine Bell asked his parents to use the money for Disney World to help those fleeing the hurricane.

Going to Disney World is on the top of many children’s dream lists. So when Jermaine Bell from South Carolina turned down the opportunity to go to the magical destination for his seventh birthday in order to put the money towards helping those who had to  flee their homes because of Hurricane Dorian, we couldn’t help but be impressed with his generosity.

The young boy asked his parents to use the money for the trip to buy food for those in need. He set up a stand on Highway 125, giving out water, chips, and hot dogs to those who were trying to reach safety. The remarkable compassion of one so young is as incredible as his message: “I wanted to be generous and live to give,” as he explained to WJBF, an ABC affiliate.

But the youngster didn’t stop with just handing out nourishment to stressed travelers; he also offered up prayers for those who risked losing their homes. As his grandmother, Aretha Grant, shared: “He actually even prayed for a family while they were here in reference to their house being OK when they got back, so that was really tear-dropping.”

It’s inspiring to see such generosity and concern for others in one so young, and we only hope his birthday proves to be as special as he is. What is equally impressive is Bell’s patience — according to Kake.com he is happy to wait for another opportunity to go to Disney World, especially to visit the Animal Kingdom and have a Lion King party.

Read more:
How to help victims of Hurricane Dorian
Read more:
2 Saints and a psalm to invoke in bad weather
Tags:
ChildrenInspiration
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  3. Aleteia
    Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why work must always be followed by rest, according to St. John …
  6. Matthew Green
    At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social …
  7. Tom Hoopes
    This powerful Rosary novena solves interpersonal problems, …
  8. Fr Robert McTeigue, SJ
    Lust: This deadly sin is not just about sex
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW