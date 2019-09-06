6-year-old foregoes birthday trip to Disney to help evacuees from Dorian

Going to Disney World is on the top of many children’s dream lists. So when Jermaine Bell from South Carolina turned down the opportunity to go to the magical destination for his seventh birthday in order to put the money towards helping those who had to flee their homes because of Hurricane Dorian, we couldn’t help but be impressed with his generosity.

The young boy asked his parents to use the money for the trip to buy food for those in need. He set up a stand on Highway 125, giving out water, chips, and hot dogs to those who were trying to reach safety. The remarkable compassion of one so young is as incredible as his message: “I wanted to be generous and live to give,” as he explained to WJBF, an ABC affiliate.

But the youngster didn’t stop with just handing out nourishment to stressed travelers; he also offered up prayers for those who risked losing their homes. As his grandmother, Aretha Grant, shared: “He actually even prayed for a family while they were here in reference to their house being OK when they got back, so that was really tear-dropping.”

It’s inspiring to see such generosity and concern for others in one so young, and we only hope his birthday proves to be as special as he is. What is equally impressive is Bell’s patience — according to Kake.com he is happy to wait for another opportunity to go to Disney World, especially to visit the Animal Kingdom and have a Lion King party.

