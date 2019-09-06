Asia Bibi says other innocent Pakistanis are in jail for blasphemy

The Pakistani Catholic, who was freed after 8 years on death row, gives first interview since her release from jail
The mother of four spent eight years on death row after being convicted of insulting the Prophet Mohammad during an argument with her neighbors, and has been living in Canada where she was granted asylum. Blasphemy has been punishable by death in Pakistan since 1986.
Calling for Pakistan’s blasphemy laws to be abolished, Bibi told the Sunday Telegraph, “I pray to God that everyone falsely implicated in blasphemy cases should be released, that they get freedom and God helps them.”
“There should be proper investigation mechanisms while applying this law. We should not consider anyone sinful for this act [blasphemy] without any proof.”
“There are many other cases where the accused are lying in jail for years and their decision should also be done on merit. The world should listen to them,” she told the Telegraph.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquittal of Bibi in October 2018 was met with violent protests from radical Muslims. More than 3,000 members of the radical Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) group were arrested on charges of terrorism following the riots.
Read about Asia Bibi’s interview with the Telegraph here.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?