Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Spirituality

Why does Pope Francis wear a silver cross?

POPE FRANCIS
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | i.Media
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 06, 2019

The tradition of popes wearing a pectoral cross has a fascinating history and deep spiritual symbolism.

Pope Francis, along with other bishops and cardinals, wears every day a “pectoral cross” on a chain that hangs over his chest. It is a tradition that is centuries old and has deep spiritual symbolism.

According to James-Charles Noonan, Jr. in his book The Church Visible, the cross “served originally as a reliquary of the True Cross, which, due to the singular import of this relic, encouraged the practice of wearing the relic close to the heart by the highest Church officials.”

For many centuries each pectoral cross contained a small piece of the True Cross, but this tradition was not practiced in every part of the world and the relics were not always traceable.

The pectoral cross also carries much symbolism, which is revealed in the vesting prayers of the bishop when he puts on the cross, reminding him of the Passion of Jesus and the sacrifice of the martyrs.

Deign Thou, Lord Jesus Christ, to guard me, from all the snares of every enemy, by the sign of Thy most holy Cross: and deign Thou to grant to me, Thy unworthy servant, that as I hold before my breast this Cross with the relics of Thy Saints within it, so may I ever keep in mind the memory of the Passion, and the victories of the Holy Martyrs.

This tradition also reminds bishops of Jesus’ words to his disciples, “If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me” (Luke 9:23).

When Pope Francis was elected, he chose to keep the pectoral cross that he wore while a bishop in Argentina.

According to F.C. Ziegler Co., Pope Francis’ cross was designed by Antonio Vedele and made by craftsman Guiseppe Albrizzi of Pavia, Italy. The cross is full of symbolism, as it is explained on their website.

The details of the cross are rooted in the Gospel of Luke. That is, the parable of the good shepherd and the lost sheep. Luke 15:4-7 says, “What man among you having a hundred sheep and losing one of them would not leave the ninety-nine in the desert and go after the lost one until he finds it?” 

In the center is the figure of a man who represents Jesus, the Good Shepherd, who has found one of his sheep and carries it while the other sheep follow closely. At the top of the cross, the dove representing the Holy Spirit descends from God the Father to God the Son, helping those who are lost and in darkness, and bringing them new life! The linear style is intended to be a symbol for a new ecclesiastical era, a poor Church among the poor, as Pope Francis has indicated.

So while it may seem like a simple piece of jewelry, the cross Pope Francis and other bishops wear is a daily reminder that keeps them focused on their special task of leading souls closer to Jesus Christ.

Read more:
Why does Pope Francis wear a sash?
Read more:
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Tags:
PopePope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  3. Aleteia
    Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why work must always be followed by rest, according to St. John …
  6. Matthew Green
    At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social …
  7. Tom Hoopes
    This powerful Rosary novena solves interpersonal problems, …
  8. Fr Robert McTeigue, SJ
    Lust: This deadly sin is not just about sex
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW