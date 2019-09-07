Anonymous farmer buys 100 generators to send to victims of Hurricane Dorian

Wishing to remain nameless, the generous donor wants us to focus on being generous.
The total cost of his purchases at Costco in Jacksonville, Florida, came to a staggering $49,285.70. The man doesn’t want to receive any attention for his generosity, stating that he doesn’t want to detract from the plight of those in need. “It’s important that we help each other out. It’s better than just sitting there. You see a need and you fill it.”
Yet the generous benefactor now has the arduous task of getting the supplies sent to the islands, notably Grand Bahama and Abaco, which were ravaged by the hurricane. He has already set up a storage facility 250 miles south of where he bought the supplies, in Stuart, Florida, and then he will have the items shipped over to Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.
Once the goods arrive, the anonymous benefactor’s longtime friend, Errol Thurston, whose own hometown was destroyed in the hurricane, will handle the distribution of the goods. As reported in Kake.com, Thurston expects the deliveries to be very complicated due to strong waves and debris in the ocean.
However, as we often see in these disasters, people come together to ensure the safe delivery of the items, with boat captains and pilots on hand to pick up and drop off the goods if a container ship doesn’t work out.
Thurston’s wife Mercedes, a Florida native, shared that the communities in the Bahamas “are the strongest people I’ve ever met in my life. They have the biggest hearts. I feel like it’s our duty to step up and help them get back on their feet …”
