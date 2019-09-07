Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Inspiring Stories

Anonymous farmer buys 100 generators to send to victims of Hurricane Dorian

HURRICANE DORRIAN
Alec Sprague | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 07, 2019

Wishing to remain nameless, the generous donor wants us to focus on being generous.

As Hurricane Dorian continues to wreak havoc along the Atlantic coast of the United States, we’re seeing members of the public step up in extraordinary ways. While yesterday we reported the generosity of a six-year-old who gave up a trip to Disney World to use the money to help feed hurricane evacuees, today we report another inspirational story: news of an unidentified man who put his hand in his pocket to buy 100 generators, emergency supplies, and chainsaws to send to victims the Bahamas.

The total cost of his purchases at Costco in Jacksonville, Florida, came to a staggering $49,285.70. The man doesn’t want to receive any attention for his generosity, stating that he doesn’t want to detract from the plight of those in need. “It’s important that we help each other out. It’s better than just sitting there. You see a need and you fill it.”

Yet the generous benefactor now has the arduous task of getting the supplies sent to the islands, notably Grand Bahama and Abaco, which were ravaged by the hurricane. He has already set up a storage facility 250 miles south of where he bought the supplies, in Stuart, Florida, and then he will have the items shipped over to Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

Once the goods arrive, the anonymous benefactor’s longtime friend, Errol Thurston, whose own hometown was destroyed in the hurricane, will handle the distribution of the goods. As reported in Kake.com, Thurston expects the deliveries to be very complicated due to strong waves and debris in the ocean.

However, as we often see in these disasters, people come together to ensure the safe delivery of the items, with boat captains and pilots on hand to pick up and drop off the goods if a container ship doesn’t work out.

Thurston’s wife Mercedes, a Florida native, shared that the communities in the Bahamas “are the strongest people I’ve ever met in my life. They have the biggest hearts. I feel like it’s our duty to step up and help them get back on their feet …”

Read more:
How to help victims of Hurricane Dorian
Read more:
14 Celebrities whose acts of charity are changing lives

 

 

 

Tags:
CommunityInspiration
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  3. Aleteia
    Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
  4. Fr Robert McTeigue, SJ
    Lust: This deadly sin is not just about sex
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why work must always be followed by rest, according to St. John …
  7. Matthew Green
    At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When were angels created by God?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW