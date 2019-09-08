Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Spirituality

Do we know how many angels exist?

ANGELS
Govert Flinck | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 08, 2019

The Bible gives us some clues as to the number of angels that God created.

Whenever angels are mentioned in the Bible, the author has a difficult time explaining the exact number of spiritual beings present.

For example, when the shepherds learn that Jesus was born, Luke explains that, “suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God” (Luke 2:13).

Similarly when the prophet Daniel had one of his visions he saw, “a thousand thousands served him, and ten thousand times ten thousand stood before him” (Daniel 7:10). The expression is not meant to reveal an exact number, but a number beyond our ability to count.

St. John had a similar vision that he recounts in the book of Revelation, “Then I looked, and I heard around the throne and the living creatures and the elders the voice of many angels, numbering myriads of myriads and thousands of thousands” (Revelation 5:11).

In other words, we will never know on this earth how many angels exist. Only God knows the exact number of angels, as he was the one who created them in the beginning. They are uniquely united to him and obediently relay his messages to us on earth.

Their vast number reminds us that God is a being of life, surrounding himself with creatures that he sustains with his life-giving spirit. As Jesus said to his disciples, “He is not God of the dead, but of the living” (Matthew 22:32).

In God’s eyes, the more angels the merrier!

Read more:
Do Guardian Angels know our thoughts?
Read more:
Pray this prayer to the Archangels for protection and healing
Tags:
AngelsBible
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  3. Aleteia
    Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
  4. Fr Robert McTeigue, SJ
    Lust: This deadly sin is not just about sex
  5. Philip Kosloski
    When were angels created by God?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Famous quotes that Mother Teresa did NOT say
  8. Philip Kosloski
    During WWII these Polish nuns offered their lives so that others …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW