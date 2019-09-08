Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Inspiring Stories

He fought in World War II and then at age 99 competed in the World Tango Championship

TANGO
Festivales GCBA
Share
Print
Esteban Pittaro and Matthew Green | Sep 08, 2019

John McManus will make you re-think what it means to be "too old" to learn something new.

John McManus’ life is worthy of a feature film, although an unconventional one. It would start off something like the movie Saving Private Ryan, showing how he fought in World War II; but it would end something like the TV series So You Think You Can Dance, with the 99-year-old veteran competing in a tango competition in Buenos Aires, the capital of the country that gave birth to the popular and passionate style of ballroom dancing.

McManus and his dancing partner, professional dancer Lucía Seva, performed with elegance and dignity during the qualifying stages of the World Tango Championship before a packed Luna Park stadium, receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience. They were representing Waterford Tango in Ireland, the organization to which McManus belongs. It was the first time McManus had flown on an airplane since 1981, and he bought the ticket with help from friends.

Falling in love with tango

Born in Scotland, but Irish by “adoption,” he fought with the Royal Army in France during the Second World War, and then he worked as a telegraph and radio operator in the merchant marine. When, at the age of 80, he saw a couple dancing the tango, he knew right away he wanted to learn. “They were on stage and they performed this most wonderful dance, and I thought, ‘That is fantastic, I’ve got to do that,’” he told the Associated Press, according to an article by Almudena Calatrava in the Washington Post.

He started taking classes, sometimes as often as five times a week, and now also dances for fun on weekends. His personal discipline—the heritage of his army days?—has made him a good student, according to his teachers.

The competition

This is the path that led him to the dance floor with Lucía Seva last month, where they performed before the jury among other couples vying to pass to the next level of the competition. “I knew I had no chance of winning, but I thought it would be a good experience,” McManus told the the AP, and he gave it his all.

Despite not moving on to the finals, McManus stood out as the oldest dancer ever to participate in the competition, and he received a plaque for his participation.

McManus says that tango has changed his life.

“Before, maybe I didn’t bother too much going out,” he said, as reported in the WaPo article. “Now someone says there is a dance in so and so hotel, and I’ll say: ‘Yes I’ll be ready in a minute.’ Now I’ve got hundreds of friends, thousands.” He also told the reporter that he appreciates the benefits for his mental and physical health, as the dance “keeps me fit, moving all my muscles and my legs and my body, and my brain, because you have to navigate the floor.” Plus, he says, the “beautiful music and the rhythm of the dance” make him feel good.

“Too old” for something? Maybe we should think again.

The next time you feel too old to do something, remember the example of this 99-year-old war veteran who took up dancing the tango at the age of 80 and competed in Argentina shortly before completing a century of life. We aren’t all gifted with the physical health to be dancers in our golden years, but we can stay open to life’s invitation to try new things and to live our life to the fullest as long as God grants us strength.

Read more:
“A Tango for Pope Francis”
Read more:
Watch how this 96-year-old woman is helping to end loneliness among the elderly (VIDEO)
Tags:
Inspiration
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  3. Aleteia
    Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
  4. Fr Robert McTeigue, SJ
    Lust: This deadly sin is not just about sex
  5. Philip Kosloski
    When were angels created by God?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Famous quotes that Mother Teresa did NOT say
  8. Philip Kosloski
    During WWII these Polish nuns offered their lives so that others …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW