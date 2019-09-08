Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Pray to see Jesus with this prayer from Benedict XVI on Mary’s birthday

Benedict XVI
Kristian Dowling | POOL | AFP
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 08, 2019

This path leads into the light ...

In 2007, Benedict XVI celebrated Our Lady’s birthday at the famous pilgrimage site of the Basilica of Mariazell. There he asked her to allow us to gaze upon Christ.

Let us join with him in asking this of Our Lady, on her feast.

 

“Show us Jesus!” Let us make this prayer today with our whole heart; let us make this prayer above and beyond the present moment, as we inwardly seek the Face of the Redeemer. “Show us Jesus!”

Mary responds, showing him to us in the first instance as a child. God has made himself small for us. God comes not with external force, but he comes in the powerlessness of his love, which is where his true strength lies. He places himself in our hands. He asks for our love. He invites us to become small ourselves, to come down from our high thrones and to learn to be childlike before God. He speaks to us informally. He asks us to trust him and thus to learn how to live in truth and love. …

“To gaze upon Christ”: let us look briefly now at the Crucified One above the high altar. God saved the world not by the sword, but by the Cross. In dying, Jesus extends his arms. This, in the first place, is the posture of the Passion, in which he lets himself be nailed to the Cross for us, in order to give us his life. …

“Show us Jesus!” … And we know that Mary hears our prayer: yes, whenever we look towards Mary, she shows us Jesus. Thus we can find the right path, we can follow it step by step, filled with joyful confidence that the path leads into the light – into the joy of eternal Love. Amen.

Benedict XVI
