A prayer to help overcome judging people at first sight

When we notice someone, either a friend, family member, someone we encounter on social media, or someone we don’t know at all, it’s easy to make an immediate judgment. Somehow we tend to think we know all the details and begin to assume the worst.

It is one of the most difficult habits to stop, and for many of us it will be a struggle we fight against for the rest of our lives. However, one key in breaking the habit is to make a firm purpose of amendment. We must freely choose to stop our snap judgments and to think better of other people, especially when we barely know the details.

Here is a prayer attributed to Thomas Kempis that asks for God’s help in overcoming this tendency to judge others by what we see.