Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains

News

NFL QB Drew Brees champions Bring Your Bible to School Day

J-P Mauro | Sep 09, 2019

The 2010 Superbowl champ asks his young fans to "live out your faith."

Drew Brees, the quarterback who led the New Orleans Saints to their first Super Bowl victory in 2010, has released a short video in which he asks his younger fans to participate in Bring Your Bible to School Day. The event, described on the website as a celebration of faith and religious freedom, is set to take place on October 3.

Brees referenced 2 Corinthians 5:7, “for we walk by faith, not by sight,” as one of his favorite biblical passages, before asking kids to join in the event:

“I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day and share God’s love with friends. You’re not alone.”

Sponsored by Focus on the Family, a global Christian ministry dedicated to helping families thrive, Bring Your Bible organizers note that toting a bible to a public school is not illegal. In fact, it is protected by the First Amendment. As they state on the website:

“That means you can voluntarily express your personal and religious beliefs to your classmates through verbal or written expressions, as long as you follow school policy and do not engage in these activities during classroom or instruction time.”

Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family, praised Brees’ involvement. He told Fox News:

“His influential voice helps to amplify the overarching theme of the event that respectfully sharing and expressing your faith powerfully demonstrates God’s love in a world that’s in desperate need of hope and healing.”

Tags:
BibleChristianEducationFaith
