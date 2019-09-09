NFL QB Drew Brees champions Bring Your Bible to School Day

The 2010 Superbowl champ asks his young fans to "live out your faith."
Brees referenced 2 Corinthians 5:7, “for we walk by faith, not by sight,” as one of his favorite biblical passages, before asking kids to join in the event:
“I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day and share God’s love with friends. You’re not alone.”
Sponsored by Focus on the Family, a global Christian ministry dedicated to helping families thrive, Bring Your Bible organizers note that toting a bible to a public school is not illegal. In fact, it is protected by the First Amendment. As they state on the website:
“That means you can voluntarily express your personal and religious beliefs to your classmates through verbal or written expressions, as long as you follow school policy and do not engage in these activities during classroom or instruction time.”
Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family, praised Brees’ involvement. He told Fox News:
“His influential voice helps to amplify the overarching theme of the event that respectfully sharing and expressing your faith powerfully demonstrates God’s love in a world that’s in desperate need of hope and healing.”
