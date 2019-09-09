Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Lifestyle

The benefits of opting for a 4-day school week

INTELLIGENT BOY
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 09, 2019

And there's an added bonus for Christians, too.

This week the Lathrop School District in Missouri entered its 10th year of having a four-day school week. With more schools in the district opting for a similar schedule, the shorter week is proving a big success.

In a report by Sarah Plake for 41 KSHB, the four-day system shows benefits for all concerned. An English teacher at Lathrop High, Whitney Zanter, explained that by sticking to a Tuesday through Friday timetable, her teaching is more consistent. She now sees her pupils every school day and is able to dedicate her teaching days entirely to them, using Mondays for grading papers and prepping for the week ahead. That extra day also allows her to do any one-to-one teaching that her students may need.

For the districts themselves the numbers are impressive. According to Superintendent Chris Fine, student attendance is up by 1% — somehow by opting for a more compact teaching week they’ve added 35 hours to the year, going from 1065 to 1095 hours in the year. And a substantial $1.2 million has been saved since the new schedule was first implemented, with any savings going towards teacher salaries and the school budgets.

The shorter week is also useful in a state like Kansas that has its share of snow days. The Monday adds some flexibility to the timetable, so when necessary the school days can be swapped around a little to make up for any days lost due to severe weather — although we can understand how some kids might find this a bit of a disadvantage!

Thankfully for students there are also other benefits. Not only do they get to enjoy a long weekend, any substantial homework can be given to them on the Friday so they have more time to work on it over the weekend.

This thought was echoed by one mom of a middle-schooler, Tracy Hudelmeyer, who said of the schedule: “As far as education, I think they’re still learning the same amount that they would a normal five-day week. She has plenty of time to do all her homework.”

As more schools sign up to the schedule, totaling 61 in Missouri’s school districts, the benefits seem indisputable. Although some parents were initially anxious about childcare arrangements for the free Monday, according to Fine this actually hasn’t caused a problem.

There may be yet another advantage for Christian families that wasn’t discussed in the report. By having a longer weekend, families have more time for sports and  chores on Saturdays and Mondays, allowing both parents and children to observe the Sabbath. So perhaps the four-day school week is the answer to reclaiming the Sunday as the sacred day it truly should be.

Read more:
7 Ways to make Sunday holy for the whole family
Read more:
8 Encouraging quotes from the saints to help ease you into the school year
Tags:
ChildrenEducation
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  3. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    When were angels created by God?
  5. Aleteia
    Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
  6. Fr Robert McTeigue, SJ
    Lust: This deadly sin is not just about sex
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Famous quotes that Mother Teresa did NOT say
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW