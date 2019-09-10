Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
11 Patron saints for those in risky jobs

Cerith Gardiner | Sep 10, 2019

Whether you're a firefighter or a lumberjack, here are some holy helpers who can come to your aid.

It takes a special person to sign up for a career that involves a lot of risk, especially when your work is focused on rescuing people or protecting the public. Whether you’re in the military, emergency services, or wielding dangerous equipment in high places, doing your work with a spirit of confidence and peace often requires an extra dose of faith.

It’s edifying to be able to turn to saints who can intercede for your safety, wisdom, and well-being on the job. So for all those who risk their lives each day to help others, and for their supportive families, here are some saints to call upon as you carry out your duties.

