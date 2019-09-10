Catholic Relief Services focuses resources to aid the Bahamas

As images depicting the devastation and ruination of the Bahamas — caused by Hurricane Dorian making landfall as a category 5 storm — circulate the web, Catholic Relief Services is stepping up their efforts to send aid and relief to the island nation.

Dorian became the largest hurricane to ever torment the Bahamas, as it struck on September 1st, and it demonstrated its worthiness of the title with storm surges up to 18-feet higher than normal. The result, as the Red Cross estimates, is about 13,000 homes laid to waste, leaving tens of thousands in need of immediate assistance.

In response to the Bahamas desperate cry for help, Catholic Relief Services is kicking into gear, ready to send food, clean water, and emergency housing. Nikki Gamer, media relations manager for Catholic Relief Services, told Michelle La Rosa, of CNA, that they have sent a representative to coordinate their early response. She said:

“We are also coordinating with Caritas Puerto Rico who are planning to send relief supplies based on an update of needs from those on the ground. Other coordination is underway with the Archdiocese of Miami.”

In Flordia, where Dorian struck at only category 2, the Catholic communities are banding together to raise funds for their neighbors. Mary Ross Agosta, communications director for the Archdiocese of Miami, told CNA that the donations are coming non-stop.

“As with all disasters, people in South Florida – and around the world – seem to be at their best,” Agosta commented. “Donations to the Catholic Charities’ website, www.miamiarch.org, have been rapid and constant. It is with these donations, of which 100% is used for relief efforts, that the Archdiocese can respond to the needs of the people; at first, ships with goods, including diapers, formula, rice and, then financial resources to help recover.”

Catholic Relief Services has been given a lot of help by the communities in Florida, but they still need more. To donate to the effort click here.

The Red Cross has also asked that any eligible individuals in unaffected areas who can donate blood, do so as soon as possible. To find a Red Cross facility close to you and to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, available on Android and IOS.