Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Spirituality

Pray for holy priests with this prayer of Benedict XVI

POPE Benedict XVI
SERGEI SUPINSKY | AFP
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 10, 2019

Ask God to send his Church holy shepherds who truly lead their flocks closer to him.

The Catholic Church is always in need of priests, but more importantly, the Church is in need of holy priests. The Church needs true shepherds who strive to lead their people in imitation of the Good Shepherd who laid down his life for his flock.

Dom Jean-Baptiste Chautard wrote in his book The Soul of the Apostolate of the importance of good and holy priests.

If the priest is a saint, the people will be fervent;

if the priest is fervent, the people will be pious;

if the priest is pious, the people will at least be decent;

if the priest is only decent, the people will be godless.

The spiritual generation is always one degree less intense in its life than the one who begets it in Christ.

Here is a short prayer composed by Pope Benedict XVI for priests, asking God to send his people good, holy priests, capable of leading by example.

Lord Jesus Christ, eternal High Priest,
You offered yourself to the Father on the altar of the Cross
and through the outpouring of the Holy Spirit
gave Your priestly people a share in Your redeeming sacrifice.

Hear our prayer for the sanctification of our priests.
Grant that all who are ordained to the ministerial priesthood
may be ever more conformed to You, the Divine Master.
May they preach the Gospel with pure heart and clear conscience.

Let them be shepherds according to Your own Heart,
single-minded in service to You and to the Church
and shining examples of a holy, simple and joyful life.

Through the prayers of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Your Mother and ours,
draw all priests and the flocks entrusted to their care
to the fullness of eternal life where you live and reign
with the Father and the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever.

Read more:
A prayer for priests written by Mother Teresa
Read more:
A prayer for future priests by St. Therese of Lisieux

 

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedVocations
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    When were angels created by God?
  4. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray to see Jesus with this prayer from Benedict XVI on …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Do we know how many angels exist?
  7. Aleteia
    Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
  8. Jeffrey Bruno
    How the Catholic Church saved New York City, Part 2
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW