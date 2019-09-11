Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Lifestyle

Scientists reveal the perfect way to help grandparents live longer

HAPPY
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 11, 2019

And it's beneficial for all the family!

There’s nothing better for kids than having their grandparents around, who can pass on words of wisdom, fascinating stories, and teach children caring and compassion as they age. It’s a relationship to nurture and cherish. The great news is that this vital relationship works both ways.

In a study carried out by the University of Western Australia the University of Basel, and the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin, researchers found that grandparents who babysit have an incredible “37 percent lower mortality rate” than their peers who do not have any caring responsibilities, as reported in more detail by the NHS.

While science can’t pinpoint why there’s such a difference in life expectancy between the two groups of seniors, they have come up with a logical reason. They believe that by being on call to help look after the younger members of the family, the seniors develop a sense of purpose. Coupled with  the fact that they need to be physically and mentally fit to run after the grandkids, these factors seem to justify the study’s findings.

As tired parents across the country might now be racing to the phone to encourage the grandparents to come and babysit, bear in mind that looking after kids is exhausting and grandparents need to be up to the task. However, you can always try leaving your little ones for short spaces of time just to give your parents the opportunity to feel needed, less lonely, and to build that precious relationship. If they really can’t babysit, for practical or physical reasons, try scheduling regular video calls so the young and old can have something to look forward to.

There are more details as to how the research was carried out here.

Read more:
Want to live a longer, happier life? Go to church
Read more:
The crucial lesson we can learn from an elderly woman who was eating alone

 

 

Tags:
ElderlyFamily
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray to see Jesus with this prayer from Benedict XVI on …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    When were angels created by God?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Do we know how many angels exist?
  6. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  7. Larry Peterson
    The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar …
  8. Jeffrey Bruno
    How the Catholic Church saved New York City, Part 2
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Larry Peterson
The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar suffering there
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW