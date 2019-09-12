Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials

Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
5 Ways Mark Wahlberg impresses and surprises us

Cerith Gardiner | Sep 12, 2019

The popular actor inspires many with the way he prioritizes faith and family.

Once known for his rapping, coarse language, violent outbursts and criminal convictions, Mark Wahlberg turned his life around to become a successful Hollywood actor committed to his faith and family. In a celebrity world where many of his peers shy away from talking about their religious convictions, Wahlberg is more than happy to let the world know how important his Catholic faith is to him, as expressed in this Parade interview.

However, perhaps what makes this actor so endearing is that, like all of us, he’s not perfect but he’s trying to put God at the forefront of his daily life. So if you click on the launch slideshow below, you’ll find ways in which Wahlberg surprises and impresses us in a life that has been truly action packed — just like his movies.

Read more:
Mark Wahlberg reveals his surprising daily prayer routine
Read more:
Pray like Mark Wahlberg with this book

 

 

 

 

