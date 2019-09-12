The spiritual benefits of invoking the Virgin Mary’s name

While it is true that “at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth” (Philippians 2:10), God also endowed upon the name of Mary a deep spiritual power.

Being the “queen mother,” Mary has a special role in salvation history and continues to come to the aid of God’s people whenever they call upon her. It is a great mystery, but countless saints have reinforced over the centuries that the closer one gets to Mary, the closer one is brought to her Son.

Pope Benedict XVI similarly promoted this reality and pointed to a quote from St. Bernard of Clairvaux when visiting Heiligenkreuz Abbey in Austria. The quote is a summary of Catholic belief when it comes to Marian intercession, and reassures us that whenever we invoke the name of Mary, we will be brought closer to Jesus.