Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Spirituality

The spiritual benefits of invoking the Virgin Mary’s name

PRAYING TO MOTHER MARY
Fred de Noyelle | GoDong
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 12, 2019

St. Bernard of Clairvaux gives a detailed litany of benefits of approaching Jesus through Mary.

While it is true that “at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth” (Philippians 2:10), God also endowed upon the name of Mary a deep spiritual power.

Read more:
Do Catholics worship the Virgin Mary?

Being the “queen mother,” Mary has a special role in salvation history and continues to come to the aid of God’s people whenever they call upon her. It is a great mystery, but countless saints have reinforced over the centuries that the closer one gets to Mary, the closer one is brought to her Son.

Pope Benedict XVI similarly promoted this reality and pointed to a quote from St. Bernard of Clairvaux when visiting Heiligenkreuz Abbey in Austria. The quote is a summary of Catholic belief when it comes to Marian intercession, and reassures us that whenever we invoke the name of Mary, we will be brought closer to Jesus.

In the words of Saint Bernard, I invite everyone to become a trusting child before Mary, even as the Son of God did. Saint Bernard says, and we say with him:

“Look to the star of the sea, call upon Mary … in danger, in distress, in doubt, think of Mary, call upon Mary.

May her name never be far from your lips, or far from your heart
If you follow her, you will not stray; if you pray to her, you will not despair;
if you turn your thoughts to her, you will not err.
If she holds you, you will not fall; if she protects you, you need not fear;
if she is your guide, you will not tire;
if she is gracious to you, you will surely reach your destination”.

Read more:
The spiritual meaning of the Virgin Mary’s name
Read more:
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  3. Larry Peterson
    The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray to see Jesus with this prayer from Benedict XVI on …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Do we know how many angels exist?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
  7. Tom Hoopes
    Science says marriage saves you. So why is it so unpopular?
  8. Jeffrey Bruno
    How the Catholic Church saved New York City, Part 2
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Larry Peterson
The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar suffering there
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW