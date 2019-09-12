Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Art & Culture

This widow found peace as a nun on a Greek island

GREEK NUN
Ankie E | Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Burger | Sep 12, 2019

Sister Irini has found a place to slow down and contemplate God's beauty.

National Geographic writer Terri Steel caught a hint of what drives some people to give up everything modern life has to offer and retire to a monastery.

“Amorgos’s many monasteries, among the oldest in the world, draw tourists by the thousands,” Steel writes of the Greek island. “And its unparalleled beauty—rough and raw with azure blue seas and sky—causes one to slow down and linger.”

Everything in Amorgos moves slower, but it’s worth the wait. Rich coffee brews in copper pots on heated sand. Piping hot baskets of sardines are served with feta cheese—crispy, salted, or chilled—alongside morning-picked tomatoes and olives with warm baked bread.

Slowing down, waiting, lingering. That very much describes the attitude of a monk or nun in the hesychast tradition. The Jesus Prayer, for example, recited according to the natural rhythm of one’s breathing, has the effect of slowing one down inside. One is able to linger over a passage of Scripture without feeling the need to get to the end of the chapter.

The natural beauty of one’s surrounding—in this case the island of Amorgos—is not essential. One can equally be contemplative in the middle of a noisy city—Athens, for example. It depends on what one wants. It depends on what comes from inside.

Nevertheless, something attracted Sister Irini to this island when she came as a tourist 35 years ago. She is now the only nun on Amorgos, and she welcomed Steel and a photographer, Chiara Goia, as she would welcome any visitor. National Geographic, being what it is, focuses on the natural beauty of the island, the traits of the inhabitants, the local lore.

With only two Motto machines (ATMs) that are often devoid of money, the thousand or so year-round residents simply barter among themselves. Homegrown or fresh-caught food is served alfresco and prepared on the spot, albeit leisurely.

After her husband passed away, Sister Irini came back to Amorgos, took vows and restored an abandoned monastery, St. George Valsamitis. “It was empty and alone, and I had to work hard to make it paradise,” she said.

This Greek Orthodox nun spends her days praying, writing icons, and gardening, Steel tells us. She always welcomes visitors. Priests visit weekly from the island’s Hozoviotissa monastery, which was established by Byzantine emperor Alexius Comnenus in the late 11th century.

She won’t tell Steel what her original name is. Irini, her religious name, means peace.

It certainly sounds like that is what she has found in her new life.

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  3. Larry Peterson
    The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray to see Jesus with this prayer from Benedict XVI on …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Do we know how many angels exist?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
  7. Tom Hoopes
    Science says marriage saves you. So why is it so unpopular?
  8. Jeffrey Bruno
    How the Catholic Church saved New York City, Part 2
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Larry Peterson
The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar suffering there
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW