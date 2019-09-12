Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Spirituality

Who is Lucifer and what does his name mean?

LUCIFER
Gustave Doré via carulmare | Flickr CC BY 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 12, 2019

Originally the name of a planet, the name was adopted by Christians to denote a pure spiritual being before he fell from grace.

The name Lucifer is often used in popular culture, with even a mainstream TV show taking the name. Yet, the origin of the name is complex and has developed over the centuries.

Lucifer is a Latin word that means “light bearer” and was originally the name for the planet Venus, known as the “morning star.” In the Old Testament the planet Venus is referred to under this name, but there is also a secondary meaning that is connected to the word.

In the book of Isaiah the corrupt King of Babylon is given this name.

“How you are fallen from heaven,
O Day Star [Lucifer], son of Dawn!
How you are cut down to the ground,
you who laid the nations low!
You said in your heart,
‘I will ascend to heaven;
above the stars of God
I will set my throne on high;
I will sit on the mount of assembly
in the far north;
I will ascend above the heights of the clouds,
I will make myself like the Most High.’
But you are brought down to Sheol,
to the depths of the Pit.” (Isaiah 14:12-15)

The king was called to be a “light bearer,” but instead tried to be like God and “fell from heaven” and was condemned to “the Pit.”

Initially this was the primarily connected to the historical king of Babylon, but then Jesus made a comment to his disciples that added another dimension to the name. Jesus said, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven” (Luke 10:18).

The two passages were later connected by Christians and slowly “Lucifer” became associated with the name of Satan before he fell from Heaven. The Catholic Church has always taught that, “Satan was at first a good angel, made by God: ‘The devil and the other demons were indeed created naturally good by God, but they became evil by their own doing'” (CCC 391).

Various traditions claim that Lucifer was the “brightest” among the angels before he rebelled against God.

Yet, even though the name has been generally accepted to be the angelic name of Satan by Christians, it has never been an official part of the deposit of faith.

Read more:
The many names of Satan and what they mean
Read more:
The spiritual dangers of “angel worship”

 

Tags:
BibleSatan
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  3. Larry Peterson
    The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray to see Jesus with this prayer from Benedict XVI on …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Do we know how many angels exist?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
  7. Tom Hoopes
    Science says marriage saves you. So why is it so unpopular?
  8. Jeffrey Bruno
    How the Catholic Church saved New York City, Part 2
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Larry Peterson
The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar suffering there
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW